EntertainmentDecember 13, 2019
TGIF — Top picks 12/13/19
From 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, is a community open mic for all ages. Musicians, comedians, poets and more are welcome to this free, all-ages, kid-friendly show. More information at toptalentbooking.com or (573) 803-1819...
Southeast Missourian

Community open mic

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, is a community open mic for all ages. Musicians, comedians, poets and more are welcome to this free, all-ages, kid-friendly show. More information at toptalentbooking.com or (573) 803-1819.

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa during his special stop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ages 12 and under with parents, who are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. $5 pre-registered tickets, or $8 day of, are available online at cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at the Arena Building or Osage Centre. All attendees must purchase a ticket.

An Amphibian Afternoon

From 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, hop on over to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center auditorium at 2289 County Park Drive for an up-close look at the awesome amphibians in our region. Live frogs, toads, and salamanders will be there. This free program is open to all ages. More information at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or (573) 290-5218.

Flashlight candy cane hunt

Next week, the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host this year's Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at the Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, children can hunt candy canes. Before the hunt, bags can be decorated, and after, hot chocolate and cookies will be given out. Cost is $8 per child, $5 if registered by Dec. 19. Contact Tessa at (573) 339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org with questions.

Entertainment
