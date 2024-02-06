TGIF — Top picks 12/13/19

Community open mic

From 5:30 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau, is a community open mic for all ages. Musicians, comedians, poets and more are welcome to this free, all-ages, kid-friendly show. More information at toptalentbooking.com or (573) 803-1819.

Breakfast with Santa

Enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa during his special stop at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Ages 12 and under with parents, who are invited to bring their camera to capture this special moment. $5 pre-registered tickets, or $8 day of, are available online at cityofcape.org/breakfastwithsanta, or at the Arena Building or Osage Centre. All attendees must purchase a ticket.