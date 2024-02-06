TGIF — Three Cs for Christmas

Contemplation, choirs, companionship. If you're looking for a break from holiday preparations or a way to reconnect, I got you covered.

Candlelit Wood Walk

Take a candlelit stroll on a serene winter night from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive. The trail will be lighted, and hot winter beverages will be provided. The trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers. Youth and adult groups welcome to this free event. More information: (573) 290-5218, mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

"Hallelujah" flash mob

In a flash mob-type performance, The Messiah Choir invites the public to join them in singing the "Hallelujah" chorus promptly at 1 p.m. Saturday in the J.C. Penney courtyard inside West Park Mall, 3049 William St. in Cape Girardeau.