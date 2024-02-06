TGIF: Other events 11/22/19

WHERE Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, Cape Girardeau WHEN 2 to 5 p.m. today and Saturday MORE INFO samaritanspurse.org
Grab a shoebox and fill with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. These boxes are collected and send to children around the world to reach out to them with the good news of Jesus Christ.
WHERE The Byrd House, 261 Cornerstone Lane, Jackson WHEN 5 p.m. tonight through Sunday; Thursday through Sunday through December 14 HOW MUCH Call (573) 243-3764 for ticket information. This is an advance-ticket-sale event only. MORE INFO thebyrdhouse1820.com or info@thebyrdhouse1820.com
Dinner theater experience "Tale of Three Brothers: A Byrd's Eye View of the Rise of the Republic" opens the door to an exciting time in history: frontier America. Performed in Stephen Byrd's 200-year-old stone house and accompanied by a savory dinner, the evening's entertainment is sure to impress.
WHERE Bedell Performance Hall WHEN 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday MORE INFO Tickets are available at the River Campus box office or online at rivercampus.org
Come celebrate the season with jazz musicians and vocalists from the Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory's BFA Musical Theater program.
WHERE Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St., in Altenburg WHEN Now through January 15, open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Dec. 12 and 13, for the Christmas Country Church Tour, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. HOW MUCH Free admission MORE INFO lutheranmuseum.com or call (573) 824-6070
The Lutheran Heritage Center of Altenburg, Missouri, will exhibit more than 50 newly designed themed trees. New this year is the Harold and Geraldine Gloystein Collection--more than 200 nativity scenes from their world travels.
