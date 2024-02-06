All sections
November 22, 2019

TGIF: Other events 11/22/19

WHERE Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, Cape Girardeau WHEN 2 to 5 p.m. today and Saturday MORE INFO samaritanspurse.org Grab a shoebox and fill with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. These boxes are collected and send to children around the world to reach out to them with the good news of Jesus Christ...

Operation Christmas Child collection week

WHERE Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, Cape Girardeau WHEN 2 to 5 p.m. today and Saturday MORE INFO samaritanspurse.org

Grab a shoebox and fill with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. These boxes are collected and send to children around the world to reach out to them with the good news of Jesus Christ.

Dinner theater at The Byrd House

WHERE The Byrd House, 261 Cornerstone Lane, Jackson WHEN 5 p.m. tonight through Sunday; Thursday through Sunday through December 14 HOW MUCH Call (573) 243-3764 for ticket information. This is an advance-ticket-sale event only. MORE INFO thebyrdhouse1820.com or info@thebyrdhouse1820.com

Dinner theater experience "Tale of Three Brothers: A Byrd's Eye View of the Rise of the Republic" opens the door to an exciting time in history: frontier America. Performed in Stephen Byrd's 200-year-old stone house and accompanied by a savory dinner, the evening's entertainment is sure to impress.

SE River Campus presents Big Band Christmas Jukebox on Saturday

WHERE Bedell Performance Hall WHEN 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday MORE INFO Tickets are available at the River Campus box office or online at rivercampus.org

Come celebrate the season with jazz musicians and vocalists from the Department of Music and The Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory's BFA Musical Theater program.

Lutheran Heritage Center's 15th annual Christmas exhibit

WHERE Lutheran Heritage Center, 75 Church St., in Altenburg WHEN Now through January 15, open daily Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; on Dec. 12 and 13, for the Christmas Country Church Tour, open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. HOW MUCH Free admission MORE INFO lutheranmuseum.com or call (573) 824-6070

The Lutheran Heritage Center of Altenburg, Missouri, will exhibit more than 50 newly designed themed trees. New this year is the Harold and Geraldine Gloystein Collection--more than 200 nativity scenes from their world travels.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

