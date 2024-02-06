TGIF: Other events 11/22/19

Operation Christmas Child collection week

WHERE Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road, Cape Girardeau WHEN 2 to 5 p.m. today and Saturday MORE INFO samaritanspurse.org

Grab a shoebox and fill with small toys, hygiene items and school supplies. These boxes are collected and send to children around the world to reach out to them with the good news of Jesus Christ.

Dinner theater at The Byrd House

WHERE The Byrd House, 261 Cornerstone Lane, Jackson WHEN 5 p.m. tonight through Sunday; Thursday through Sunday through December 14 HOW MUCH Call (573) 243-3764 for ticket information. This is an advance-ticket-sale event only. MORE INFO thebyrdhouse1820.com or info@thebyrdhouse1820.com

Dinner theater experience "Tale of Three Brothers: A Byrd's Eye View of the Rise of the Republic" opens the door to an exciting time in history: frontier America. Performed in Stephen Byrd's 200-year-old stone house and accompanied by a savory dinner, the evening's entertainment is sure to impress.