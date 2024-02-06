Taylor Swift, ex-radio host head to court over groping claim

DENVER -- Taylor Swift and her support team didn't call police after she said she had been groped by a Denver radio host during a photo session before a concert.

Instead, they called his boss, and David Mueller lost his job. The disc jockey later sued the singer-songwriter, saying he had been falsely accused and wanted $3 million in damages.

Swift countersued, claiming sexual assault, setting up a civil trial set to begin today in federal court in Denver that largely will turn on whom the eight-member jury believes.

Both sides say no settlement is in the works.

The lawsuits provide differing accounts of backstage events before Swift performed at a 2013 concert at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

Swift tried to keep the situation "discreet and quiet and confidential" and was upset by Mueller's claim "for some reason she might have some incentive to actually fabricate this story," her attorney, Douglas Baldridge, has argued in court.

Swift is seeking a verdict that awards her $1, while holding Mueller responsible and "serving as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts," her lawsuit states.

With a lot at stake, Michael Niborsky, an attorney whose firm represents Bruno Mars and Kanye West, said Swift "is particularly well-suited to represent women's rights, female empowerment and not taking this kind of behavior."

Mueller, then 51, was a morning host at a Denver country-music station when he was assigned to attend Swift's June 2, 2013, concert.

Mueller and his girlfriend lined up backstage with other fans for a meet-and-greet with Swift and entered a curtained enclosure where they spoke briefly with the singer-songwriter.

A security guard and at least two other Swift team members were present when it came time for a photo. Mueller said he jumped into the picture at the last second.