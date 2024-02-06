All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
March 22, 2019

Super Smash Brothers regaining popularity with tournaments held at Gaming Grounds

For nearly five hours competitors rumbled in a throw down in a Super Smash Brothers tournament to compete for cash prizes at Gaming Grounds on Broadway on March 9. Nearly 30 competitors showed up to compete for first, second and third place. "Super Smash Brothers" is a video game that has been around since 1999 but has started to regain popularity with its release on Nintendo Switch, a new gaming system...

By Andrew Myles ~ Arrow Reporter

For nearly five hours competitors rumbled in a throw down in a Super Smash Brothers tournament to compete for cash prizes at Gaming Grounds on Broadway on March 9.

Nearly 30 competitors showed up to compete for first, second and third place.

"Super Smash Brothers" is a video game that has been around since 1999 but has started to regain popularity with its release on Nintendo Switch, a new gaming system.

Tournament coordinator Michael Spies said the tournaments are double elimination and provide contestants with two chances to make it to a top eight round that produces the top three finalists.

Competitors pay $7 to enter the tournament, and $5 of that goes toward the the top- three prizes, Spies said.

"First place will get 65 percent of the winnings, second place will get 25 percent and third 10 percent from a $135 pot," Spies said.

The winner of the most recent tournament, Eric Ralfs, said he was happy to win the cash prize in his first attempt.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He was also confident he could pull it off and would walk away with win.

"It is no small secret, I have never lost a tournament," Ralfs said.

Spies said they do plan on putting on future events.

"On social media everybody was playing Super Smash Brothers, but nobody was trying to organize anything or trying to get people to together so, I spoke with some people who are still helping now to host the tournaments," Spies said.

Assistant tournament director Graig Laux said different social media played a major part in putting together the tournaments

"I posted in one of my old Facebook groups about starting the tournament up and it started with about seven of us who was interested right away. After that it just kind of began to snowball," Laux said.

Spies said there will be another tournament coming soon that will involve teams.

For more information visit facebook.com/Gaming-Grounds

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy