For nearly five hours competitors rumbled in a throw down in a Super Smash Brothers tournament to compete for cash prizes at Gaming Grounds on Broadway on March 9.

Nearly 30 competitors showed up to compete for first, second and third place.

"Super Smash Brothers" is a video game that has been around since 1999 but has started to regain popularity with its release on Nintendo Switch, a new gaming system.

Tournament coordinator Michael Spies said the tournaments are double elimination and provide contestants with two chances to make it to a top eight round that produces the top three finalists.

Competitors pay $7 to enter the tournament, and $5 of that goes toward the the top- three prizes, Spies said.

"First place will get 65 percent of the winnings, second place will get 25 percent and third 10 percent from a $135 pot," Spies said.

The winner of the most recent tournament, Eric Ralfs, said he was happy to win the cash prize in his first attempt.