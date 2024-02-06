'Solo: A Star Wars Story' falls 65 percent in second weekend

LOS ANGELES -- "Solo: A Star Wars Story" is losing momentum quickly at the box office, even with a relatively quiet weekend free of any new blockbuster competition. After an underwhelming launch, the space saga fell 65 percent in weekend two with $29.3 million from North American theaters, according to studio estimates on Sunday.

"Solo" has now earned $148.9 million domestically, which is still shy of "Rogue One's" December 2016 opening weekend of $155.1 million and more than $135 million short of where "Rogue One" was in its second weekend.

The 65 percent drop-off is one of the highest in recent "Star Wars" history, although it is less steep than the second week fall of the franchise's last film, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," which slid 67.5 percent in weekend two this past December -- but, that was also after a $220 million debut.

Internationally, "Solo" added $30.3 million, and globally the film has netted $264.2 million.