Brian Rhodes doesn't think of himself as a graphic-novel artist or as a comic-book artist, really. It's not a one-or-the-other situation for him, he said.

But his new book, "Six Legs, No Heart," has hallmarks of both.

The cover shows a single hand emerging from a mass of cockroaches, and while it sounds vile, there's a lot more to the story, Rhodes said.

"It's about ordinary people facing extraordinary bug problems," he said.

Rhodes and his wife, Amanda, were in a situation years ago that has some parallels to the storyline of "Six Legs, No Heart," which Brian Rhodes calls "semi-autobiographical."

"Six Legs, No Heart" is seen on a drawing table in Brian Rhodes' home studio Tuesday. BEN MATTHEWS

In the book, a young couple has peculiar neighbors who mysteriously disappear, but after their disappearance, it becomes obvious the real inhabitants of the house are cockroaches of various sizes.

"Many are of supernatural size," Rhodes said.

With the house's human inhabitants gone, the roaches go looking for a new food source, and they find the intrepid couple appealing.

"Hilarity ensues," Rhodes said with a wry smile.

"We had actual neighbors who were in reality a bit peculiar" a few years back, Rhodes said. Their house has a neighbor on only one side, and the houses sit close together, maybe 6 or 8 feet apart.

Once those neighbors were evicted, Rhodes said, he and Amanda discovered the house next door was infested with cockroaches.

"Hundreds of thousands of cockroaches," he said. "It was an absolute mess."

While the exterminators were working, Rhodes said, he lined the exterior of their house facing next door with glue traps.

They caught thousands that way, he said.

That got him thinking.