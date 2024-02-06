Show Me Center to host WWE Smackdown Live on Sunday

Wrestler Natalya Neidhart had a prediction for this weekend's WWE Smackdown Live show at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.

"You can expect everything [with] WWE Live. The shows are so much fun. ... Just be expecting me to win that match. Somebody's going to be put in the sharpshooter," she said, referring to her trademark finishing move. "And you know I always tap-out everybody in the sharpshooter. But it's going to be great. ... A great show for the whole family to enjoy."

She said the upcoming show offers wrestling fans a rare opportunity to see favorite personalities at an exciting time of the year.

"Definitely WWE is on fire right now. It's a boom in the company," she said. "We're just coming off the incredible Wrestlemania 33, and the company is just growing in so many ways. It's really something, and you can just feel the energy with all our WWE fans."

A third-generation wrestler, Neidhart said she feels lucky to be part of the professional-wrestling world, especially now.

"It's a really exciting time in the industry," she said. "Things have evolved for the girls, and it's a really great time to be part of WWE more than any time before. ... In the last year, year and a half, almost two years, there's been a huge surge in women's action for the WWE."

For a female wrestler like Neidhart, being in the center of that surge of action has been a thrill.