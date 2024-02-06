SemoSelfie 9/15/17

On my way to work this morning, I saw farmers prepping their fields for fall harvest. Hours later, as I left for my evening walk, it was cool enough for a sweatshirt and starting to get dark. Fall may be my favorite season, but I still hate to say goodbye to summer! Here's one last #semoselfie with my neighborhood cornfield. #eastgalesburg #illinois #fall #gettingmystepsin #socorny

