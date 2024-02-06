Sailors, soldiers to recreate World War I baseball game

PROVIDENCE, R.I. -- Sailors and soldiers will don flannel uniforms and play baseball by century-old rules to recreate the U.S. Army versus Navy games from World War I.

The U.S. Naval War College will recognize the centennial of America's involvement in the war by planning Friday's game in Newport, Rhode Island. Organizers said it's a way to teach people more about the war, mark the anniversary and have a little fun.

War-college students will play seven innings in historically accurate uniforms. Spitballs are allowed.

Navy Adm. William S. Sims organized a baseball league in Ireland in 1917. He wanted to overcome tensions between Americans and the locals, foster collaboration among allies and give service members something fun to do during off hours.

Major League Baseball players who were serving participated in the games. Herb Pennock and Casey Stengel played for the Navy, and Oscar Charleston, Ty Cobb and Christy Mathewson played for the Army. All are in the Hall of Fame.

Sims' grandson, Nathaniel, is throwing the first pitch Friday. He donated artifacts from his grandfather's naval career to the college.

Old baseball programs in the collection inspired David Kohnen to organize the game, in collaboration with the Naval History and Heritage Command. It's the first of its kind for the college. Kohnen oversees the college's John B. Hattendorf Center for Maritime Historical Research and the Naval War College Museum.