Roy W. Butler preserves Cape's history in bronze

Noted artist and sculptor of 40 years Roy W. Butler has masterminded the creation of the newest outdoor 6-foot bronze monument in Cape Girardeau, set to officially unveil 11 a.m. Saturday at Ivers Square.

The ceremony will take place 156 years after the first enslaved African-Americans in Cape Girardeau enlisted in the U.S. Colored Troops on June 18, 1865.

In addition to pieces distributed within the United States, Butler said he also has creations in Canada and Australia.

He even has overseen projects created for celebrities, including a sculptural bust of Oprah Winfrey's father, Butler said.

Previously working in the architectural business, Butler estimated his completed projects to be in the hundreds since he began in the late 1990s.

Growing up in Gallatin, Tennessee, he began drawing, painting and sculpting as a child. But being totally self-taught, Butler said, anything he wants to do in life, he learns how to do it.

The sculpture in Cape Girardeau is one of three in existence. According to Butler, the original -- at the Nashville National Cemetery in Madison, Tennessee -- was done in 2004.

The second monument is located in Helena, Arkansas.

"And you guys got the third one," Butler said.

At the start of the project, he said the USCT had a model to be used, with a predetermined design.

"The average person in the public has no clue what it takes to get from the original sculpture to what you're seeing out there in the park," Butler said. "The amount of fabrication and time it takes, people just don't understand it."

He said people also don't understand why bronzes cost as much as they do, adding the process is labor intensive.

The silicone rubber molds for the three statues normally last about five or six years, Butler said, adding they have been well protected at the foundry in Utah and have lasted since 2004.

"It gets harder to reuse them, but we agreed we will destroy those molds probably in August or September," he said.

Butler said, "When you go to the foundry and see all the steps involved, there are probably 50 people that touch that project going to the foundry, at some point or another."

Steven Hoffman, professor of history in the Department of History and Anthropology at Southeast Missouri State University and board member of Old Town Cape, told the Southeast Missourian in November the new statue alone would cost more than $45,000, and "as much as $60,000 after all is said and done."

Nearly 30 molds make up the sculpture now at Ivers Square, Butler explained.

It's comprised of nearly 20 primary molds and about 10 secondary molds, he said, including the statue's cup, the chain holding the canteen top, the canteen itself and the ammunition box on the right side are separate molds.

Butler said he was at the foundry during the final assembly, watching all of it get welded back together, adding "I project-manage everything."

But he isn't the type of person to "go out and tell the world" of his creations, Butler said. He sees it more as "a piece of art that I did," he said, referencing the sculpture in Nashville.

"As far as the recognition and things like that, I appreciate it, but again I'm not on that soapbox to announce it," he said.

Butler said he enjoys what he does, and it keeps his mind off everything else going on in the world.