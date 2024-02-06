All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 14, 2017

River City Players to provide big laughs, audience fun with 'All By Myself'

"Destitute, alone and without a friend for these lonesome seven years," Larry sighs at the show's open -- and quickly learns to be careful what he asks for. "All By Myself," the latest production by the River City Players, will be performed tonight and Saturday, with a dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. ...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

"Destitute, alone and without a friend for these lonesome seven years," Larry sighs at the show's open -- and quickly learns to be careful what he asks for.

"All By Myself," the latest production by the River City Players, will be performed tonight and Saturday, with a dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday with a dessert buffet at 1:30 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, 19 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. A one-act comedy, it runs about 50 minutes, set on a not-so-deserted island.

Larry, played by Mike Craig, is a man alone on an island, shipwrecked for years, who, while singing a lament of his loneliness, finds himself harmonizing with another castaway -- the British Pemberton, played by Matthew Antill. Turns out there are three other people on the island: Ashlei, played by Holly Brantley; Miller, played by Judy Ruppel; and Nicholle, played by Whitney Miller.

Larry, left, played by Mike Craig, grows tired of his fellow castaways in the River City Players' production of "All By Myself."
Larry, left, played by Mike Craig, grows tired of his fellow castaways in the River City Players' production of "All By Myself."BEN MATTHEWS

Director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood said she discovered "All By Myself," fell in love with the premise and is excited to bring the show to the River City Players' summer stage.

"It's a summertime show -- short, silly and fun," Whitlow-Greenwood said, "and completely different than what we usually do."

Whitlow-Greenwood said she loves the diversity of shows the River City Players troupe puts on, including dramas, classics, mysteries, melodramas, original plays and several others, and is excited for this addition.

The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Whitlow-Greenwood said she's excited to work with this cast and with the crew, some established members and other new faces.

Assistant director Holly Raines, who acted in the River City Players' recent production "The Dixie Swim Club," said she's been part of this community theater group for many years and has worn many hats.

"I've directed, been assistant director, run lights -- I will say, being assistant director is more relaxing," Raines said, laughing.

Larry, left, played by Mike Craig, grows tired of Miller, played by Judy Ruppel, in the River City Players' production of "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Larry, left, played by Mike Craig, grows tired of Miller, played by Judy Ruppel, in the River City Players' production of "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Ruppel, who plays Miller, said she's done some acting in the past, but this play marks her first time acting with this group.

"It's been fun, a lot of work, but really rewarding," Ruppel said.

Ruppel heard about auditions and didn't think she'd be cast, but she was asked back, and is excited to play this character.

Mike Craig plays the role of Larry during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Mike Craig plays the role of Larry during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

"It's a redneck, Southern thing," Ruppel said. "I don't even have to act."

Brantley, who plays the glamorous Ashlei, said she thinks the play is not only fun, but also refreshing.

"It's funny, genuinely good humor," Brantley said, and still manages to be family-friendly.

The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"When we're laughing with each other, that's the best part," Brantley said. "I always look forward to this."

This is Antill's third show with the River City Players, he said, and he performed in several productions while he was in school.

"The closeness of this cast is second to none," Antill said. "We're always cutting up, having a great time. It's relaxing and enjoyable because of the people."

Mike Craig plays the role of Larry during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Mike Craig plays the role of Larry during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Whitney Miller, who plays Nicholle, always is clowning around, and not just because her character would be. Miller directs middle-school students in plays as a teacher in Scott City, "so I think I should know what this feels like, the way my students do," she said. "I've really enjoyed being in this."

Craig, who plays Larry, joked, "Well, as opposed to everyone else, I hate all these people." In all seriousness, he said, he's acted with the River City Players for several years, took some time off, and this is his first show back.

"Everyone's so funny, so natural," he said. The bit at the show's opening, where Larry and Pemberton link hands and jump up and down? "We came up with that together," Craig said.

The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

Whitlow-Greenwood said she encourages the audience members to play along by singing along with familiar tunes and dressing up in their favorite casual summer wear.

"The more outlandish the Hawaiian shirt, the better," Whitlow-Greenwood said.

"We are fortunate to have such tremendous community support," Whitlow-Greenwood said. "Doc Cain gave RCP a home at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant over 20 years ago, and the buffets that James Cain offers with our plays are amazing."

Whitney Miller plays Nicholle during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Whitney Miller plays Nicholle during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

The cast and crew are all volunteers, she added.

"It's a really special experience," Whitlow-Greenwood said.

Reservations are available by calling Port Cape Girardeau at (573) 334-0954.

Whitney Miller plays Nicholle during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Whitney Miller plays Nicholle during a rehearsal for "All By Myself" at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The cast of "All By Myself" rehearses at the River City Yacht Club above Port Cape Girardeau on Wednesday in downtown Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

19 N. Water St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy