"Destitute, alone and without a friend for these lonesome seven years," Larry sighs at the show's open -- and quickly learns to be careful what he asks for.
"All By Myself," the latest production by the River City Players, will be performed tonight and Saturday, with a dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday with a dessert buffet at 1:30 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, 19 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. A one-act comedy, it runs about 50 minutes, set on a not-so-deserted island.
Larry, played by Mike Craig, is a man alone on an island, shipwrecked for years, who, while singing a lament of his loneliness, finds himself harmonizing with another castaway -- the British Pemberton, played by Matthew Antill. Turns out there are three other people on the island: Ashlei, played by Holly Brantley; Miller, played by Judy Ruppel; and Nicholle, played by Whitney Miller.
Director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood said she discovered "All By Myself," fell in love with the premise and is excited to bring the show to the River City Players' summer stage.
"It's a summertime show -- short, silly and fun," Whitlow-Greenwood said, "and completely different than what we usually do."
Whitlow-Greenwood said she loves the diversity of shows the River City Players troupe puts on, including dramas, classics, mysteries, melodramas, original plays and several others, and is excited for this addition.
Whitlow-Greenwood said she's excited to work with this cast and with the crew, some established members and other new faces.
Assistant director Holly Raines, who acted in the River City Players' recent production "The Dixie Swim Club," said she's been part of this community theater group for many years and has worn many hats.
"I've directed, been assistant director, run lights -- I will say, being assistant director is more relaxing," Raines said, laughing.
Ruppel, who plays Miller, said she's done some acting in the past, but this play marks her first time acting with this group.
"It's been fun, a lot of work, but really rewarding," Ruppel said.
Ruppel heard about auditions and didn't think she'd be cast, but she was asked back, and is excited to play this character.
"It's a redneck, Southern thing," Ruppel said. "I don't even have to act."
Brantley, who plays the glamorous Ashlei, said she thinks the play is not only fun, but also refreshing.
"It's funny, genuinely good humor," Brantley said, and still manages to be family-friendly.
"When we're laughing with each other, that's the best part," Brantley said. "I always look forward to this."
This is Antill's third show with the River City Players, he said, and he performed in several productions while he was in school.
"The closeness of this cast is second to none," Antill said. "We're always cutting up, having a great time. It's relaxing and enjoyable because of the people."
Whitney Miller, who plays Nicholle, always is clowning around, and not just because her character would be. Miller directs middle-school students in plays as a teacher in Scott City, "so I think I should know what this feels like, the way my students do," she said. "I've really enjoyed being in this."
Craig, who plays Larry, joked, "Well, as opposed to everyone else, I hate all these people." In all seriousness, he said, he's acted with the River City Players for several years, took some time off, and this is his first show back.
"Everyone's so funny, so natural," he said. The bit at the show's opening, where Larry and Pemberton link hands and jump up and down? "We came up with that together," Craig said.
Whitlow-Greenwood said she encourages the audience members to play along by singing along with familiar tunes and dressing up in their favorite casual summer wear.
"The more outlandish the Hawaiian shirt, the better," Whitlow-Greenwood said.
"We are fortunate to have such tremendous community support," Whitlow-Greenwood said. "Doc Cain gave RCP a home at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant over 20 years ago, and the buffets that James Cain offers with our plays are amazing."
The cast and crew are all volunteers, she added.
"It's a really special experience," Whitlow-Greenwood said.
Reservations are available by calling Port Cape Girardeau at (573) 334-0954.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
19 N. Water St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.