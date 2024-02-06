"Destitute, alone and without a friend for these lonesome seven years," Larry sighs at the show's open -- and quickly learns to be careful what he asks for.

"All By Myself," the latest production by the River City Players, will be performed tonight and Saturday, with a dinner buffet at 6:30 p.m. and show at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday with a dessert buffet at 1:30 p.m. and show at 2 p.m. at Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant, 19 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. A one-act comedy, it runs about 50 minutes, set on a not-so-deserted island.

Larry, played by Mike Craig, is a man alone on an island, shipwrecked for years, who, while singing a lament of his loneliness, finds himself harmonizing with another castaway -- the British Pemberton, played by Matthew Antill. Turns out there are three other people on the island: Ashlei, played by Holly Brantley; Miller, played by Judy Ruppel; and Nicholle, played by Whitney Miller.

Director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood said she discovered "All By Myself," fell in love with the premise and is excited to bring the show to the River City Players' summer stage.

"It's a summertime show -- short, silly and fun," Whitlow-Greenwood said, "and completely different than what we usually do."

Whitlow-Greenwood said she loves the diversity of shows the River City Players troupe puts on, including dramas, classics, mysteries, melodramas, original plays and several others, and is excited for this addition.

Whitlow-Greenwood said she's excited to work with this cast and with the crew, some established members and other new faces.

Assistant director Holly Raines, who acted in the River City Players' recent production "The Dixie Swim Club," said she's been part of this community theater group for many years and has worn many hats.

"I've directed, been assistant director, run lights -- I will say, being assistant director is more relaxing," Raines said, laughing.

Ruppel, who plays Miller, said she's done some acting in the past, but this play marks her first time acting with this group.

"It's been fun, a lot of work, but really rewarding," Ruppel said.

Ruppel heard about auditions and didn't think she'd be cast, but she was asked back, and is excited to play this character.

"It's a redneck, Southern thing," Ruppel said. "I don't even have to act."

Brantley, who plays the glamorous Ashlei, said she thinks the play is not only fun, but also refreshing.

"It's funny, genuinely good humor," Brantley said, and still manages to be family-friendly.