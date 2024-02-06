Publicist says Luke Perry under 'observation' in California hospital

LOS ANGELES -- "Riverdale" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" star Luke Perry has been hospitalized, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson told The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is "currently under observation" at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city's fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry's.

No reason for the hospitalization or any details on his condition were given.