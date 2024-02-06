Pop Culture: Netflix, streaming services give summer fresh content

Once upon a time, summer was the season to catch up on all the great television you missed throughout the year. However, over the past years, with the growth of streaming services and the never-ending flow of new content, that's not so true anymore. Not only are platforms such as Netflix constantly releasing new content, but networks and cable television also have a wave of summer shows to offer their viewers.

This month, Netflix is continuing to follow through on its intention to make 50 percent of its catalog original content by the end of the 2018. In October 2017, Netflix announced a plan to spend $7 to $8 billion dollars this year on new content. With Disney, CBS and other studios and networks developing their own streaming service, Netflix's intention is to clearly stand on its own. But how much attention can the nonstop flow of new content truly grab? Between new releases and returning shows there is never a lack of entertainment. Not only is "Queer Eye" season 2 coming out June 15, but "Luke Cage" is likewise returning to please Marvel fans on June 22; "Sense 8" will bid us farewell on June 8, and "GLOW" kicks off Season 2 on June 29. On top of that, Netflix is not the only giant with great content this summer. "Marvel's Cloak & Dagger" will start on Freeform on June 7, while Kevin Costner will start his first regular TV-series role as a rancher in "Yellowstone" on June 20 for the Paramount Channel.