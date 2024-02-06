'Pipeline' role reprisal for Southeast grad, and more coming up

Actor Jay Wade will reprise the role of Omari in the Cincinnati Ensemble Theatre production of "Pipeline" March 11 through April 4, according to a university news release.
Wade first performed the role while studying at Southeast Missouri State University, in the Alabama Shakespeare Festival (ASF) production of "Pipeline" in October 2019 in Montgomery, Alabama.
This play delves into the issue of the "school-to-prison" pipeline that can ensnare people of color.
The Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati garners national recognition and has created groundbreaking education and outreach programs that target children and other audiences who would otherwise not have access to theater.
"My character, Omari, is a teenager who is smart, witty and very caring when it comes to his loved ones," Wade said in the release. "His downfall, however, is the forces of anger and aggression that come from his relationships, or lack thereof, with his semi-absent father. His mother, who he loves dearly, struggles with trying to keep him out of this 'pipeline' from school to prison that tends to fall so much on the country's children of color. The arc of this character is how he conquers that journey."
His Alabama performance garnered him an invitation from the director, Ron O.J. Parson, to reprise the role in Cincinnati, following Wade's graduation from Southeast in December.
"This would be my second time doing this show and working with this director. The Alabama production worked out the kinks, and I know what to expect. The thing I'm most excited for is discovering new things about the character. I want to make the role a little different than the first time I played Omari," Wade said in the release.
Although he will be playing the same character, Wade says this production comes with adjustments.
"I have to remember that I am working with a new cast," he said. "The best way to adjust is to simply stay in the moment and be mindful and collaborative with everyone's creative choices."
Wade said his time at Southeast helped prepare him for life as a working actor.
"The Conservatory does a really good job of preparing their students for the professional world," he said. "The professors not only taught me how to build my craft, but they also teach professionalism, theatre etiquette and other tools needed to be successful in this business. I would tell Theatre and Dance students to not take that teaching for granted."
Wade hopes to continue to be a working actor in any venue.
"My long-term goal is simply to be a working actor, whether that's in film or on stage," he said. "In late April, I plan to move to Chicago, where Ron also works. Hopefully this experience opens more doors of opportunity to continue doing what I love."
Award-winning acoustic roots band The Family Sowell is heading to the region this weekend from the foothills of Knoxville, Tennessee.
Featuring beautiful family harmony, driving instrumentals and heartfelt new originals along with their natural gift of showmanship, they bring a good balance of clean humor and uplifting inspiration to audiences young and old. Their new album, "Same Kind of Different," was released Feb. 22.
Jeff Johnson, owner of Laughing Gas Comedy Club in Cape Girardeau, said the calendar is brimming with strong acts that range from a former WWE wrestler to comics from America's Got Talent and Last Comic Standing, among others.
This weekend, comedian JJ Barrows brings her talent to the stage at Laughing Gas.
Former WWE wrestler Mick Foley will do a set March 20, with more of a storytelling bent, Johnson said.
Josh Arnold, a comedian who appears on the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Show, will be here in March, Johnson added.
More upcoming shows can be found at www.n2ocomedy.com/shows.
Johnson said the club is starting to pick up more private parties, and he is planning to do more family-centric matinee events on weekends.
"I wanted Cape to get more of a reputation for bringing in funny people," Johnson said. "A lot of clubs won't play lady comics because they just don't think they're funny. I'm trying to show they are."
Johnson said he's aiming to bring in people who will give a great show. "It doesn't matter if you've never heard of them, because everybody here is gonna be good."
John Burroughs, a Southern Illinois native, will join the museum as executive director April 6, according to a news release.
He will oversee all aspects of the museum including exhibit development, collections, budgets, funding campaigns and programming. He will work closely with the board of directors, curator Guy Darrough, current management team, and community partners to ensure that the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center exceeds public expectations, honors Ste. Genevieve's commitment to its historic roots, fosters excitement and interest for world history and natural history in children and adults alike.
"We are creating a world class facility and John's enthusiasm for the development of our museum and willingness to apply his extensive experience to all aspects of the project, as well as his professionalism make him a perfect fit for our organization," Robert Wolk, board of directors chairman, said in the release. "We are excited to have him on board."
Burroughs grew up helping on the family farm in Southern Illinois. John earned his Bachelor of Arts in History from Eastern Illinois University. He received a Master of Public Administration and Policy Analysis, as well as a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Museum Studies from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. He has worked in museums for over 15 years and has been associated with Saint Louis Science Center and the Missouri Civil War Museum. Burroughs has been the Director of Rogers Historical Museum in Rogers, Arkansas and the Executive Director of Cedarhurst Center for the Arts in Mount Vernon, Illinois, both AAM accredited institutions with extensive collections. He oversaw a $5.5 million dollar expansion of the Rogers Historical Museum making him no stranger to the development phase of museum life.
The Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center will open its doors June 27.
Missouri's National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) will host a Veterans Memorial Benefit on Friday, April 3, in St. Louis, at the Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Blvd. Several special performers and St. Louis sports legends will appear, including Pro Football Hall of Famers Jackie Smith and Dan Dierdorf, College Football Hall of Famer Johnny Roland, former St. Louis Cardinals football coach Jim Hanifan, former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Al Hrabosky, and former St. Louis Blues defenseman Bobby Plager. Hosted by panel moderator Martin Kilcoyne.
The night's events will include a pre-show meet-and-greet with the athletes in the upstairs ballroom beginning at 6 p.m. The musical entertainment will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the downstairs concert hall, featuring Route 66 Jazz Orchestra with director Bob Boedges, along with musical guests Vince Martin, Charles Glenn and Kim Massie.
MNVM founders Jim and Charlene Eddleman will also attend the event.
General admission for the event is $40, while advance tickets for preferred seating, which includes the pre-show events and benefit performance, will be $75. A cash bar will be available.
To purchase tickets, visit www.veteranbenefit.org.
