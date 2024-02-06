Once more unto the breach in 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

One difference this go around: You can see the film immediately on either a Godzilla-sized screen or a salamander-sized one. "Godzilla vs. Kong," debuting Wednesday, is playing in theaters and streaming simultaneously on HBO Max. I saw it at home, with a five-year-old in the next room asking why the big monkey was so angry. For the mighty Empire State Building-climbing beast, it's a new, more humble home.

And it's home he seeks in "Godzilla vs. Kong." That sunny morning waterfall, it turns out, is an enclosed habitat for the locked-up ape, who's watched over tenderly by Dr. Ilene Andrews (Rebecca Hall) and her deaf adopted daughter Jia (Kaylee Hottle). When Godzilla makes a seemingly unprompted attack on Apex, a high-tech cybernetics company ruled by Walter Simmons (Demian Bichir), a plan is hatched to use Kong to lure Godzilla to the surface and then track Godzilla to his power source -- an undiscovered center-of-the-world realm theorized to exist by "hollow Earth" proponent Nathan Lind (Alexander Skarsgard). It's a scheme so obviously destined to run afoul and turn a metropolis into ruins that you can almost hear Hong Kong pleading, "Please, no."

With a debt owed to Jules Verne, "Godzilla vs. Kong" makes its way, via Antarctica, to the center of the Earth. It covers a lot of mileage only to ultimately fall back where so many action blockbusters do: at the hands of a melomaniac tech CEO. It's not just a predictable foe for the kaijus, who have cycled through countless metaphors over the decades. It's also a somewhat ironic one. "Godzilla vs. Kong" is so much a totem to the powers of advanced technical wizardry.

Shot with a lustrous glow by Ben Seresin, the movie is soaked in the glossy sheen of CGI. King Kong, born in stop-motion, and Godzilla, once a guy in a suit, have swelled so much in design and texture that they now appear like veteran movie stars who have moved on from their B-movie origins. By they end, they appear exhausted, and who can blame them? They're likely tired from emerging again and again from the depths to play out our fantasies of destruction. Next time, someone should let Kong hit the snooze.

"Godzilla vs. Kong," a Warner Bros. release, is rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America for intense sequences of destruction, mayhem and creature violence. Running time: 113 minutes. Two and a half stars out of four.