SEATTLE -- Get ready for a lot of sore thumbs.

Nintendo Co. is set to launch Nintendo DS, the latest of its wallet-sized game systems designed to slip easily into your backpack and encourage procrastination wherever you may roam.

The Japanese company has already built up a following with its popular handheld Game Boy systems, but those appealed mainly to children. Now, Nintendo is hoping the new gadget's sleeker design, more adult games and risque ad campaign will draw teens and young men.

That would open up a sizable set of new customers and potentially give it an edge over rival Sony Corp., which plans its own handheld offering in coming months.

Nintendo is launching a $40 million sex-themed ad campaign aimed at young men and centered around the theme "touching is good." The brashness of the campaign surprised some analysts.

The new system comes with the futuristic shoot 'em up game "Metroid Prime Hunters: First Hunt." Other offerings will include "Tiger Woods PGA Tour," "Madden NFL 2005" and "The Urbz: Sims in the City." Olhava believes these titles will be more interesting to older players than "Pokemon" and other games for which Nintendo is traditionally known.

Even Nintendo's "Super Mario 64 DS," featuring the classic Mario character, may be popular with older gamers because of the nostalgia factor, Olhava said.