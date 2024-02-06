All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
July 31, 2017

Nightmare at the museum: Art auction triggers ethics dispute

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts museum's decision to part with 40 artworks, including two by illustrator Norman Rockwell, has touched off a debate over whether it's ethical to sell pieces of the collection to pay the bills. The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield has come under intense national and local pressure after announcing it's auctioning the art...

By MARK PRATT ~ Associated Press
A pedestrian walks past the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The museum has come under intense pressure after announcing earlier in the month it is selling 40 works of art, including two by Normal Rockwell, the illustrator who called the region home for the last 30-plus years of his life.
A pedestrian walks past the Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. The museum has come under intense pressure after announcing earlier in the month it is selling 40 works of art, including two by Normal Rockwell, the illustrator who called the region home for the last 30-plus years of his life.Ben Garver ~ The Berkshire Eagle via AP

BOSTON -- A Massachusetts museum's decision to part with 40 artworks, including two by illustrator Norman Rockwell, has touched off a debate over whether it's ethical to sell pieces of the collection to pay the bills.

The Berkshire Museum in Pittsfield has come under intense national and local pressure after announcing it's auctioning the art.

Critics say it's violating a cardinal rule of museums: Don't sell stuff to pay the bills.

"One of the most fundamental and long-standing principles of the museum field is that a collection is held in the public trust and must not be treated as a disposable financial asset," the American Alliance of Museums and the Association of Art Museum Directors said in a joint statement. The sale would be an "irredeemable loss," they added.

Leslie Ferrin, who runs an area company that represents artists, started a Facebook page for members of the local art community opposed to the sale called "Save the art at the Berkshire Museum of Natural History and Art."

Berkshire Museum executive director Van Shields announces a multimillion dollar plan to reinvent the museum stage with the Berkshire Museum Board of Trustees in Pittsfield, Massachuetts.
Berkshire Museum executive director Van Shields announces a multimillion dollar plan to reinvent the museum stage with the Berkshire Museum Board of Trustees in Pittsfield, Massachuetts.Ben Garver ~ The Berkshire Eagle via AP

Members of the group say they hope to convince the museum to change its mind.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Selling gifts is against every moral and ethical standard" of running a museum, she said.

At auction, the pieces likely will be sold to private collectors, and the public will lose access, Ferrin said.

The sale is necessary to ensure the museum's existence, executive director Van Shields said.

The money raised will help establish a $40 million endowment and pay for $20 million in renovations as the museum refocuses its mission to become an interdisciplinary and interactive institution more dedicated to history and science.

"We are facing an existential threat. We needed to adapt, migrate or go extinct," he said.

The art being auctioned includes works by Albert Bierstadt, Alexander Calder and Charles Wilson Peale, but it's the Rockwell oil paintings that have stirred the deepest emotions.

"Blacksmith's Boy -- Heel and Toe" and "Shuffleton's Barbershop" were gifts to the museum from Rockwell himself, who called the region home for the last 25 years of his life.

Laurie Norton Moffatt, director of the nearby Norman Rockwell Museum, has come out in opposition to the sale.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to head...
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall play 'Silver Belles'
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy