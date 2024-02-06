New Zealand campaign had concerns using Eminem-like song

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- The campaign manager for New Zealand's National Party said Wednesday she raised concerns during the 2014 election about using a song that sounded similar to Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but was told by industry experts it would be fine.

Jo de Joux told the High Court in Wellington she was concerned using the song "Eminem Esque" raised copyright issues for the party, and she also was worried Eminem had been associated with hate speech.

Eminem's music publishers Eight Mile Style are suing the conservative political party for copyright infringement after it used the song in TV ads.

De Joux said she sought and received assurances from music and advertising experts using "Eminem Esque" would be acceptable because it was part of a licensed music library and was free from any copyright issues.

She said focus groups favored the song, and the campaign ad was run 186 times before it was pulled in August 2014.

She said she'd fielded complaints in a previous campaign about the use of a Coldplay song.