New Yorkers get their dance on with POP TAP

NEW YORK -- Every Wednesday night, Broadway dancer Beth Nicely spends her one night off from the musical "Chicago" leading a group of enthusiastic New Yorkers in a joyful ritual: Tap dancing.

But this isn't the traditional shuffling and hoofing. She choreographs to pop music and calls her one-hour lessons POP TAP.

"I wanted to make it relevant and reach people that don't know how to tap and that's through pop music," Nicely said recently. "Everyone knows the songs and it's just a cool juxtaposition to put tap with different contemporary songs."

The class began in January 2017 as a way for Nicely to help a group of friends planning to do a tap show. She said she'd choreograph it if they used pop music to up the fun factor. The classes continued beyond the performance date and Nicely said word of mouth led to growing popularity.

"I couldn't keep up with the texts," she said of people asking to join. Now she posts on Instagram and on Facebook when a class is happening and asks those interested to direct message her for details. That's a way to keep it safe and to vet the dancers.

Some tap experience is required. After all, her students have just an hour to learn a complete dance.