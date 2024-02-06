MTV marks 40th anniversary with a new 'Moon Person' design

MTV is marking its 40th anniversary with a relaunch of its iconic image of an astronaut on the moon, with an MTV flag planted nearby.

On Sunday, the media network unveiled a large scale "Moon Person" during a ceremony at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The new design was inspired by a Moon Person image created this year by Kehinde Wiley, who painted the portrait of former President Barack Obama for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery. In an interview last week with The Associated Press, MTV Entertainment president and CEO Chris McCarthy said the image of space travel fit well with the spirit of its young audience.

"This is our third generation that we're reinventing for. Gen Z is by far one of the most interesting, incredibly creative and optimistic generations," he said. "And so we thought, 'Let's go back to the origins and do it with NASA, but really do it about the next frontier, which represents generation Z and really represents a beautiful moon person that Kehinde built and where we're going to be heading next.'"

NASA footage of the historic Apollo 11 landing in 1969, with the MTV flag added to the mix, were the first images to appear on MTV back on Aug. 1, 1981, and the first video was the Buggles' "Video Killed the Radio Star." MTV vastly expanded the power of visual images in the music industry and has since broadly expanded its reach, broadcasting worldwide and adding such influential channels and programs as VH1, the Comedy Channel and the early reality show "The Real World."