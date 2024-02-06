All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
November 1, 2019

More than just music: Community Choral Festival set for Sunday in Jackson

This weekend marks 10 years for the Community Choral Festival at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, but it's more than just another concert. Proceeds from donations received will benefit the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its food pantry. And this year the concert is extra special because it falls on All Saints' Day weekend, an important time of reflection for many churches...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

This weekend marks 10 years for the Community Choral Festival at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, but it's more than just another concert. Proceeds from donations received will benefit the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its food pantry. And this year the concert is extra special because it falls on All Saints' Day weekend, an important time of reflection for many churches.

St. Paul Lutheran Church director of music and event coordinator Matt Palisch said the concert's theme -- made possible by solidarity from New McKendree Methodist Church, Emmanuel UCC Church, First Baptist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church -- draws from that mindset: "Sing with all the Saints in Glory."

The concert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Palisch has coordinated the event since it began; he sees it as a unique opportunity to encompass talented individuals from different denominations -- all for a great cause. And the collaboration of the nearly 150 choir members allows the performance of mass pieces that might not otherwise be possible due to logistics, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

He said with church choirs dwindling, it's of utmost importance for choirs from different faiths still in existence to unify and help create a "community sort of setting." That togetherness creates a stronger bond in helping to raise awareness for the work of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its service outlets.

And with no ticket fee or admission, the future of goodwill in Southeast Missouri somewhat hinges on funds accrued from concert attendees.

Jackson Ministerial Alliance president Sam Roethemeyer said the food pantry -- in existence for 25 years -- assists nearly 150 people within the Jackson R-II School District each month. With the help of volunteers, the Jackson Ministerial Alliance operates its food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church in Jackson. The pantry has been in existence for nearly 25 years, he said.

"People who come obviously want to support not only the choirs that perform but also the ministerial alliance," Palisch said.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy