This weekend marks 10 years for the Community Choral Festival at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, but it's more than just another concert. Proceeds from donations received will benefit the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its food pantry. And this year the concert is extra special because it falls on All Saints' Day weekend, an important time of reflection for many churches.
St. Paul Lutheran Church director of music and event coordinator Matt Palisch said the concert's theme -- made possible by solidarity from New McKendree Methodist Church, Emmanuel UCC Church, First Baptist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church -- draws from that mindset: "Sing with all the Saints in Glory."
The concert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Palisch has coordinated the event since it began; he sees it as a unique opportunity to encompass talented individuals from different denominations -- all for a great cause. And the collaboration of the nearly 150 choir members allows the performance of mass pieces that might not otherwise be possible due to logistics, he said.
He said with church choirs dwindling, it's of utmost importance for choirs from different faiths still in existence to unify and help create a "community sort of setting." That togetherness creates a stronger bond in helping to raise awareness for the work of the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its service outlets.
And with no ticket fee or admission, the future of goodwill in Southeast Missouri somewhat hinges on funds accrued from concert attendees.
Jackson Ministerial Alliance president Sam Roethemeyer said the food pantry -- in existence for 25 years -- assists nearly 150 people within the Jackson R-II School District each month. With the help of volunteers, the Jackson Ministerial Alliance operates its food pantry from 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays at First Baptist Church in Jackson. The pantry has been in existence for nearly 25 years, he said.
"People who come obviously want to support not only the choirs that perform but also the ministerial alliance," Palisch said.
