This weekend marks 10 years for the Community Choral Festival at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson, but it's more than just another concert. Proceeds from donations received will benefit the Jackson Ministerial Alliance and its food pantry. And this year the concert is extra special because it falls on All Saints' Day weekend, an important time of reflection for many churches.

St. Paul Lutheran Church director of music and event coordinator Matt Palisch said the concert's theme -- made possible by solidarity from New McKendree Methodist Church, Emmanuel UCC Church, First Baptist Church and St. Paul Lutheran Church -- draws from that mindset: "Sing with all the Saints in Glory."

The concert begins at 4 p.m. Sunday.

Palisch has coordinated the event since it began; he sees it as a unique opportunity to encompass talented individuals from different denominations -- all for a great cause. And the collaboration of the nearly 150 choir members allows the performance of mass pieces that might not otherwise be possible due to logistics, he said.