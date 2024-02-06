'Mockingbird' chosen as America's best-loved novel

LOS ANGELES -- "To Kill a Mockingbird," a coming-of-age story about racism and injustice, overpowered wizards and time travelers to be voted America's best-loved novel by readers nationwide.

The 1960 book by Harper Lee emerged as No. 1 in PBS' "The Great American Read survey," whose results were announced Tuesday on the show's finale. More than 4 million votes were cast in the six-month-long contest putting 100 titles to the test. Books published as a series counted as a single entry.

The other top-five finishers in order of votes were Diana Gabaldon's "Outlander" series about a time-spanning love; J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" boy wizard tales; Jane Austen's romance "Pride and Prejudice"; and J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Lord of the Rings" fantasy saga.

Turns out the contest was a "Mockingbird" runaway.

"The novel started out at No. 1 on the first day of the vote, and it never wavered," series host Meredith Vieira said.

Joining her to sing the book's praises was writer Aaron Sorkin, whose adaptation of "Mockingbird" starts Broadway previews next month, and cast members. Sorkin ("The West Wing," "The Social Network") said reading Lee's novel was his first brush with "astonishing writing."

"There is soul-crushing injustice in this book that still exists," he said. "And at the center, morality, decency and what it is to be a person strikes us."

LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who portrays Calpurnia in the play, marveled at Lee's achievement.

"I was most impressed that a woman wrote that way" during that era, the actress said, and Lee was so "deeply involved on the right side of right."