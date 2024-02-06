Minneapolis is Super north for the NFL finale

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis is the northernmost city to host a Super Bowl. Tourism officials are making the most of that as they prepare to welcome visitors to the "Bold North." Many activities surrounding Super Bowl will take advantage of Minnesota's wintry weather, including outdoor concerts, ice sculptures and opportunities for winter sports.

Super Bowl events will be held around the metro area during the week leading up to the Feb. 4 game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The city's unique skyway system of enclosed footbridges will let visitors get from place to place without going outside. A trip to the Mall of America is also a must-do for those needing retail therapy to escape the cold.

A look at some things to do:

Super fun

At Super Bowl Experience, the NFL's interactive theme park, fans can get NFL players' autographs, play games, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and more. Super Bowl Experience will be at the Minneapolis Convention Center Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. Tickets are $35 ($25, children 12 and under).

The party continues down the street at Super Bowl Live, a 10-day, free outdoor festival and concert series on Nicollet Mall, a five-minute walk from Super Bowl Experience. The concerts, presented by Minnesota music legends Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, will have a distinctly Minnesotan flavor, featuring a Prince tribute and local bands such as Soul Asylum, Mint Condition, the Suburbs and others.

A free snowmobile stunt show will take place Feb. 3. The American Birkebeiner International Bridge, a bridge that's part of a Wisconsin ski race, is being rebuilt over Nicollet Mall to showcase events like skijoring and fat-tire bike racing. Nearby, adventure seekers will soar across the Mississippi River on the Bold North Zip Line .

Super Bowl Opening Night will be held in St. Paul, a 15-minute drive from Minneapolis, on Jan. 29 at the Xcel Energy Center. The sold-out event gives fans a chance to see players and coaches.

Plenty of parties

Nomadic Entertainment Group is bringing a VIP experience called Nomadic Live! to the refurbished Minneapolis Armory building just blocks from U.S. Bank Stadium. Headliners there include Imagine Dragons, Pink and Jennifer Lopez.

While a traveling venue called Club Nomadic has been cancelled, most of the acts initially scheduled for that venue -- including The Chainsmokers, Florida Georgia Line and Gwen Stefani -- will now perform inside Mystic Lake Casino Hotel.