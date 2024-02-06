All sections
March 29, 2019

Luke Combs to make stop in Cape

CMA and ACM Award-winning country musician Luke Combs is extending his sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour, with a stop at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release Thursday. Special guests will include Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers...

Southeast Missourian

CMA and ACM Award-winning country musician Luke Combs is extending his sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour, with a stop at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release Thursday.

Special guests will include Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers.

According to the release, Combs is the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.

His two-time Platinum single "Beautiful Crazy" is his fastest-rising single to date, the release stated.

Combs also is nominated for this year's Male Artist of the Year award and will perform during the Country Music Awards slated for April 7.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. April 5. More information can be found online at showmecenter.biz.

