Luke Combs to make stop in Cape

CMA and ACM Award-winning country musician Luke Combs is extending his sold-out "Beer Never Broke My Heart" tour, with a stop at 7 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release Thursday.

Special guests will include Morgan Wallen and Jameson Rodgers.

According to the release, Combs is the first artist to simultaneously top all five Billboard country charts for multiple weeks: Top Country Albums, Hot Country Songs, Country Airplay, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales.