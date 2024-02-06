Scratching his gray goatee, Doug E. Rees struggled to describe how he came to invest the past two years in making an album that's, in a way, inside-out.

"I don't know," he said. "Maybe I'm a little crazy anyway."

His previous albums were made the usual way: write the songs, practice the songs while saving up for studio time, record the songs. His current -- and as-yet-unnamed -- project marks a radical departure. Instead of using a studio setup, he recorded most of the songs on his phone.

"I just realized, I'm a songwriter," he said. "If I'm ever going to get anything out of this, it's going to be from selling a song. Not the music of the song, though. Just the idea of the song."

He said about three years ago, he brought a song he'd written but never performed to his uncle's house. He showed it to his uncle Tim Nelson and fellow musician Nicky V. Hines and then recorded them all playing it.

Rees sits outside "The Shack" on Thursday just outside Jackson. Laura Simon

"The energy of that song," he said. "Maybe because I didn't have a microphone in front of my face, maybe because the other guys hadn't played it before. They kind of hung back a little and really flogging away whenever they felt more confident, I don't know."

He began collecting songs this way, piecemeal, until he realized he was making an album.

He then started getting creative about mobile recording, capturing one song with all the natural reverb of an abandoned church he found in Perry County.

"It's like a puzzle," he said.