Lin-Manuel Miranda named AP Entertainer of the Year

NEW YORK -- Winning a Pulitzer Prize and a clutch of Tony Awards in a single year would be enough for anyone. Not Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not in 2016.

The "Hamilton" writer- composer picked up those honors and also earned a Golden Globe nomination, won the Edward M. Kennedy Prize for Drama Inspired by American History, wrote music for a top movie and inspired a best-selling book, a best-selling album of "Hamilton" covers and a popular PBS documentary.

A new honor came Wednesday when Miranda bested Beyonce, Adele and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, among others, to be named The Associated Press Entertainer of the Year, voted by members of the news cooperative and AP entertainment reporters.

"There's been more than a little good luck in the year itself and the way it's unfolded," Miranda said after being told of the honor. "I continue to try to work on the things I've always wanted to work on and try to say 'yes' to the opportunities that I'd kick myself forever if I didn't jump at them."

Miranda joins the list of previous AP Entertainer of the Year winners who in recent years have included Adele, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lawrence, Lady Gaga, Tina Fey and Betty White. The animated Disney juggernaut "Frozen" captured the prize in 2014, and "Star Wars" won last year. (By the way, Miranda wrote one of the songs in "The Force Awakens.")

When he hosted "Saturday Night Live" in October, he somewhat tongue-in-cheek acknowledged the rarity of having a theater composer as host, saying: "Most of you watching at home have no idea who I am."

They surely must by now.

Miranda was virtually everywhere in popular culture this year -- stage, film, TV, music and politics, while engaging on social media as he went. Like a lyric he wrote for Alexander Hamilton, it seemed at times the non-stop Miranda was working as if he was "running out of time."

Julio D. Diaz of the Pensacola News Journal said Miranda "made the whole world sing, dance and think. Coupled with using his prestige to become involved in important sociopolitical issues, there was no greater or more important presence in entertainment in 2016."

Among the things Miranda did this year were asking Congress to help dig Puerto Rico out of its debt crisis, getting an honorary doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania, performing at a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton on Broadway, lobbying to stop gun violence in America and teaming up with Jennifer Lopez on the benefit single "Love Make the World Go Round."