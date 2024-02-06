Let's dance, paint and eat

This weekend just might be the most exciting time to be a reporter covering culture and happenings in Southeast Missouri -- there's so much exploring to do!

There are three large, free outdoor events -- Cape Be You Urban Festival, Red Door summer block party and community meal and Cape Community Art Day -- all with an overlying theme of community unity. There also are several live music events worthy of your attendance.

You have no reason to be bored -- at least through Sunday.

Strike up the band

Check out the Bridget Kelly Band this weekend. You'll get to hear the No. 3-ranked performer on the Blues-E-news Magazine "Women in Music" poll. The group is a four-piece band, including guitarist Tim Fik.

Where: Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St.

When: 7 p.m Saturday

More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts

Garden rock

It's your chance to see rock and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist John Latini. Folk and blues go arm in arm in his music.

Where: Jackson City Park

When: 7:30 p.m. today

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/events/339068670319573

Come together

The public is invited to this year's summer block party and community meal hosted by Christ Episcopal Church, Cape PRIDE Inc. and PFLAG Cape Girardeau.

Burgers, hot dogs and other picnic favorites are on the menu, and there also will be games and activities for the whole family.

Donations will be accepted to support the community support work of Red Door Jubilee Center, the church's LGBTQ outreach ministry.

Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St.