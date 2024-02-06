All sections
June 28, 2019

Let's dance, paint and eat

This weekend just might be the most exciting time to be a reporter covering culture and happenings in Southeast Missouri -- there's so much exploring to do! There are three large, free outdoor events -- Cape Be You Urban Festival, Red Door summer block party and community meal and Cape Community Art Day -- all with an overlying theme of community unity. There also are several live music events worthy of your attendance...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

This weekend just might be the most exciting time to be a reporter covering culture and happenings in Southeast Missouri -- there's so much exploring to do!

There are three large, free outdoor events -- Cape Be You Urban Festival, Red Door summer block party and community meal and Cape Community Art Day -- all with an overlying theme of community unity. There also are several live music events worthy of your attendance.

You have no reason to be bored -- at least through Sunday.

Strike up the band

Check out the Bridget Kelly Band this weekend. You'll get to hear the No. 3-ranked performer on the Blues-E-news Magazine "Women in Music" poll. The group is a four-piece band, including guitarist Tim Fik.

Where: Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St.

When: 7 p.m Saturday

More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts

Garden rock

It's your chance to see rock and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist John Latini. Folk and blues go arm in arm in his music.

Where: Jackson City Park

When: 7:30 p.m. today

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/events/339068670319573

Come together

The public is invited to this year's summer block party and community meal hosted by Christ Episcopal Church, Cape PRIDE Inc. and PFLAG Cape Girardeau.

Burgers, hot dogs and other picnic favorites are on the menu, and there also will be games and activities for the whole family.

Donations will be accepted to support the community support work of Red Door Jubilee Center, the church's LGBTQ outreach ministry.

Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St.

When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday

How much: Free

More info: Call (573) 335-2997

Paint for all

Be part of a day of community art and music as the Pollination Station art bus debuts. The event will feature a live DJ, free food, a film showcase and a community drum circle.

There also will be a unity art project in an effort to inspire painting and creating as a community. Local and international artists also will be demonstrating.

Where: Ranney Park, 600 Ranney Ave.

When: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday

How much: Free

More info: malcolmmccrae.com/pollination

Just be you

Culture and hip-hop are the focus at this year's Cape Be You Urban Festival.

Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal Curry is incorporating the third installment of Battlez of Originality, urban dance showcases, a skate competition, a hip-hop concert, water games and concessions.

Elliott, Soulja Tight Eyex, Gonzo and Leo Seasonz of Cape Girardeau; GYB of Paducah, Kentucky; Amir of Cape Girardeau; and Eraw of St. Louis are just some of the big names in the dance and hip-hop world visiting for the festival, Curry said.

More information and the festival schedule can be found at the Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio Facebook page.

Where: 707 Broadway

When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

How much: Free

More info: facebook.com/whatprintwillyouleave

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

