Let's dance, paint and eat

This weekend just might be the most exciting time to be a reporter covering culture and happenings in Southeast Missouri -- there's so much exploring to do!
There are three large, free outdoor events -- Cape Be You Urban Festival, Red Door summer block party and community meal and Cape Community Art Day -- all with an overlying theme of community unity. There also are several live music events worthy of your attendance.
You have no reason to be bored -- at least through Sunday.
Check out the Bridget Kelly Band this weekend. You'll get to hear the No. 3-ranked performer on the Blues-E-news Magazine "Women in Music" poll. The group is a four-piece band, including guitarist Tim Fik.
Where: Underberg House Concerts, 1122 Patricia St.
When: 7 p.m Saturday
More info: facebook.com/underberghouseconcerts
It's your chance to see rock and blues singer, songwriter and guitarist John Latini. Folk and blues go arm in arm in his music.
Where: Jackson City Park
When: 7:30 p.m. today
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/events/339068670319573
The public is invited to this year's summer block party and community meal hosted by Christ Episcopal Church, Cape PRIDE Inc. and PFLAG Cape Girardeau.
Burgers, hot dogs and other picnic favorites are on the menu, and there also will be games and activities for the whole family.
Donations will be accepted to support the community support work of Red Door Jubilee Center, the church's LGBTQ outreach ministry.
Where: Christ Episcopal Church, 101 N. Fountain St.
When: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday
How much: Free
More info: Call (573) 335-2997
Be part of a day of community art and music as the Pollination Station art bus debuts. The event will feature a live DJ, free food, a film showcase and a community drum circle.
There also will be a unity art project in an effort to inspire painting and creating as a community. Local and international artists also will be demonstrating.
Where: Ranney Park, 600 Ranney Ave.
When: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday
How much: Free
More info: malcolmmccrae.com/pollination
Culture and hip-hop are the focus at this year's Cape Be You Urban Festival.
Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio owner Micheal Curry is incorporating the third installment of Battlez of Originality, urban dance showcases, a skate competition, a hip-hop concert, water games and concessions.
Elliott, Soulja Tight Eyex, Gonzo and Leo Seasonz of Cape Girardeau; GYB of Paducah, Kentucky; Amir of Cape Girardeau; and Eraw of St. Louis are just some of the big names in the dance and hip-hop world visiting for the festival, Curry said.
More information and the festival schedule can be found at the Fingerprint Urban Dance Studio Facebook page.
Where: 707 Broadway
When: 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
How much: Free
More info: facebook.com/whatprintwillyouleave
