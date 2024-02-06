'Legendary' heralds ball culture

LOS ANGELES -- FX's fictionalized hit show "Pose" introduced many to the underground world of ballroom culture, in which historically black and Latino LGBT youths compete in elaborate performances on a runway.

Now "Legendary" on HBO Max is serving up real ballroom battles to the mainstream, with competitors in eight "houses" vying to be declared the best and take home $100,000. Judging the competition are recording artist Megan Thee Stallion, actress and activist Jameela Jamil, stylist and TV personality Law Roach, and ballroom legend Leiomy Maldonado.

During battles, competitors wear elaborate costumes, makeup and wigs. They vogue, dance like acrobats and spin like ice-skaters.

"It's like if ballet and break-dancing had a baby," said Jamil, best known for her role on "The Good Place."

But "Legendary" is not just about being fierce. It's about overcoming.

In the first episode, one of the competitors opens up about being ostracized from his family when he came out, a sad truth for many who turned to the ballroom community for acceptance.

"Growing up I already knew my mother wasn't accepting of my sexuality," Xa'Pariis Ebony says. "When I did decide to finally come out to her, I was put out. Like, I had to sleep in parks sometimes. But ballroom just really gave me a family. It really did teach me to be comfortable with who I am."

The ballroom community not only offers a place where LGBT youth of color feel welcome but also powerful, Jamil said.

"These are people who are living a lifestyle that so much of our ignorant society shuns," she said. "The fact that they are doing it as boldly, as loudly, as colorfully as possible, is so empowering."

Although widely viewed as a big step by the ballroom community, "Legendary" has been criticized for allowing Jamil and Megan Thee Stallion to be judges, as opposed to others who are a part of the community.

Jamil in particular was singled out when HBO sent out a news release about the show that incorrectly identified her as the emcee. The competition's emcee is Dashaun Wesley, a ballroom legend.

The backlash grew so much that Jamil worried that too much attention was on the controversy.