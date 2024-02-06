Lauer says repairing damage is full-time job

NEW YORK -- Former "Today" show host Matt Lauer, fired for sexual misconduct, said Thursday repairing the damage he has caused now is his full-time job.

Lauer's first public response to his firing was read by his former co-host, Savannah Guthrie, on the show where he had worked since 1994 before being fired Tuesday night. His downfall was the broadcast's lead story.

"I regret that my shame is now shared by the people I cherish dearly," Lauer said in the statement. "Repairing the damage will take a lot of time and soul-searching and I'm committed to beginning that effort. It is now my full-time job."

Lauer was fired after an NBC employee came forward Monday to detail what NBC News chief Andrew Lack described as Lauer's "inappropriate sexual behavior" that began at the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Since then, NBC said two other women have come forward with complaints, with one telling The New York Times that Lauer had sexually assaulted her in his office in 2001. An investigation by Variety magazine revealed a pattern of alleged salacious behavior, including three women who said they had been sexually harassed by Lauer. All made their complaints anonymously.

Lauer said some of what has been said about him is untrue or mischaracterized, "but there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." He did not specify which allegations were true or untrue.

"The last two days have forced me to take a very hard look at my own troubling flaws," he said. "It's been humbling."

For the second day in a row, he was replaced by Hoda Kotb on "Today," giving the show an all-female lead anchor team. NBC is faced with suddenly replacing the man who has been the most visible figure in morning television news, the most lucrative part of the network news business. CBS has the same task, since "CBS This Morning" host Charlie Rose was fired last week for after women he worked with detailed sexual-misconduct charges.

The list of prominent men felled by misconduct allegations has seemed to grow by the day, especially since a pattern of sexual assault by Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein was revealed this fall. In the media, Lauer joins a list that includes his former NBC News colleague Mark Halperin, the late Fox News chief Roger Ailes, Fox News prime-time host Bill O'Reilly and National Public Radio newsroom chief Michael Oreskes. On Wednesday, former "Prairie Home Companion" host Garrison Keillor was cut loose by Minnesota Public Radio.

In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields. Lauer's downfall was stunningly swift.