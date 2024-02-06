'La La Land' dances toward Oscars with Directors Guild win

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- "La La Land" director Damien Chazelle waltzed off late Saturday night with the top honor at the Directors Guild of America Awards.

It's the latest stop on the ebullient musical's journey to the Oscars, but it wasn't all song and dance at the annual awards ceremony.

The evening also took on a more somber, urgent note as many directors and presenters grappled with President Trump's refugee and immigration ban.

"I wanted to celebrate the act of dreaming and what art means. Art does connect people and transcend borders," Chazelle said. "I want to be part of that transnational dialogue of movies."

First-time nominee Chazelle, 32, is the youngest recipient of the DGA feature film award, which all but guarantees an Oscar win Feb. 26.

Rarely has the DGA winner not gone on to win the directing prize at the Academy Awards.

"La La Land" recently won the top honor at the Producers Guild Awards and is nominated for a record-tying 14 Oscars.

Earlier in the evening, "La La Land" stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling presented Chazelle with the directing medallion.

While singing his accolades, like the fact he shot the musical in 40 days using 35mm film, 93 locations and 1,600 extras, Gosling also joked Chazelle "directed his own birth in a single take."

Chazelle was up against Barry Jenkins for "Moonlight," Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea," Garth Davis for "Lion" and Denis Villeneuve for "Arrival." All but Davis are also nominated for the Oscar.