Judge: Appeals holding up Prince estate determination

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Minnesota judge overseeing Prince's estate will wait for appeals to be exhausted before making a final determination on who will inherit a fortune that could be worth around $200 million, he said at a hearing Thursday.

But Carver County District Judge Kevin Eide also made it clear the late superstar's six confirmed siblings are the likely heirs. Prince left no known will when he died in April of a painkiller overdose. The judge already has rejected claims from several other people to be Prince's child, sibling or wife.

"The court cannot make a determination of who the heirs are until these appeals are exhausted," Eide said. That process typically takes several months or more.

Prince's sister, Tyka Nelson, and his five half-siblings also want Comerica Bank and Trust to take over running the estate from temporary special administrator Bremer Trust. Attorneys for the two institutions said they expect a handover at the end of the month.

Eide also heard testimony but did not immediately rule on whether he should appoint an individual as a "co-personal representative," or co-executor, to act in part as a go-between Prince's siblings and Comerica. Both candidates were Prince insiders.