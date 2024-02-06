Jordan, Foxx debut 'Just Mercy' at film fest

TORONTO -- The starry based-on-a-true-story social-justice tale "Just Mercy" made a powerful impression in its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, drawing an emotional response for the courtroom drama led by Michael B. Jordan's crusading attorney and Jamie Foxx's wrongly imprisoned death row inmate.

"Just Mercy" had been one of the festival's most anticipated premieres. The film stars Jordan as Bryan Stevenson, founder of Alabama's Equal Justice Initiative. Foxx plays Walter McMillian, who in 1988 was sentenced to death for the murder of a local young white woman.

Made in the tradition of a Civil Rights drama but set in more contemporary times, "Just Mercy" confronts larger social issues, including criminal justice reform, the death penalty and racial profiling. Based on Stevenson's 2014 book "Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption" and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton ("Short Term 12"), the film is also a kind of tribute to Stevenson's activist legal work.

Jordan, who has starred in Marvel's "Black Panther" and 2015's "Fantastic Four," said Stevenson is "a real-life superhero." He called making the film "one of the most enjoyable experiences that I've had."

"I felt like I had a great deal of pressure to get it right," said Jordan following the screening. "And I felt honored to be able to carry that weight."