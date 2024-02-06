John Mellencamp revisits 'Scarecrow,' his game-changing disc

NEW YORK -- An urgency in the ringing guitar and thunderous drums that opened the 1985 album "Scarecrow" was the first hint that this was something different for the artist then billed as John "Cougar" Mellencamp.

The disc, which is getting the deluxe reissue treatment this week, stands as a rare reputation-changing work. It elevated Mellencamp from a generic heartland rocker to a serious artist with something to say, helping spark Farm Aid, a movement that lives on.

In that first song, "Rain on the Scarecrow," Mellencamp described the financial crisis that was swallowing family farms in the Midwest. The Indiana-bred singer embraced his roots in the anthem "Small Town." At age 34, his writing in "Minutes to Memories" showed a new maturity about life.

A high standard is maintained through the closer, "R.O.C.K. in the USA," which neatly summarized the musical approach -- even if Mellencamp had to be talked into putting it on the album.

Ask him now, at age 71, whether "Scarecrow" represented an elevated standard, and you'll discover the chip that remains on his shoulder. He'll remind you of hit songs that predated the album.

Album art for the reissue of John Mellencamp's 1985 album "Scarecrow". Mercury/UME via AP

"I didn't know," he said, "because I didn't know I had to change my game."

Still, the singer professionally christened "Johnny Cougar" against his will at age 21 admits he made five albums before making a good one. "Scarecrow" was No. 7, excepting one shelved when his first record company dropped him.

"I think John really found his voice on this album," said veteran music writer Anthony DeCurtis, who contributed liner notes to the reissue.

"There were certainly signs of it before, like on 'Jack and Diane' and 'Pink Houses,'" he said. "But the sense of him looking at the world, taking his personality as someone who grew up in Seymour, Indiana, and making a wider statement about it, that was all a big deal for him. It raised him to the level of someone who was an important musical voice in the culture."

As someone who didn't think much about songwriting until he had a record deal, Mellencamp saw others around him setting a high benchmark and thought, "I better step up my game." He mentioned Woody Guthrie, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Joni Mitchell.

As two chart-topping rockers aware of comparisons made between them, Springsteen and Mellencamp circled each other warily in the 1980s but are good friends today.

You can see, in "Scarecrow," Mellencamp creating a musical world from what he knew growing up in the Midwest, much like Springsteen did for the Jersey Shore. Mellencamp's "Lonely Ol' Night" is a thematic cousin to Springsteen's 1984 hit "Dancing in the Dark" in the narrators' late-night search for a connection.