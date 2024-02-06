All sections
October 25, 2019

Irish group Rend Collective to perform at Cape First Church today

Northern Irish Christian folk rock worship band Rend Collective will take the stage at 7 p.m. today as part of The Revival Anthem Tour at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau. KHIS Radio general manager Justin Pobst said the stop is one of the last three for the band's current tour. KHIS is promoting the concert...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Northern Irish Christian folk rock worship band Rend Collective will take the stage at 7 p.m. today as part of The Revival Anthem Tour at Cape First Church in Cape Girardeau.

KHIS Radio general manager Justin Pobst said the stop is one of the last three for the band's current tour. KHIS is promoting the concert.

Rend Collective
Rend CollectiveSubmitted
"We get a lot of contacts from different booking agencies; it really depends on the flow of concerts in the area to make sure it's a good fit," he said. "Rend Collective was so warmly received at the Rock and Worship Roadshow a few years back, and we've had so many people say, 'Hey, when can you bring Rend Collective?'"

So when the opportunity arose, Pobst said it was perfect timing. "The band members all play different types of instruments, so they'll switch instruments from song to song; they're that good."

General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased at the door before the show until sold out or online at www.premierproductions.com.

