In a race against time, Ridley Scott cuts out Kevin Spacey from film

NEW YORK -- Matt Damon walked onto the set of "The Martian" one morning to find Ridley Scott speaking into walkie-talkies and directing an army of camera operators.

"He was shooting four cameras at a time. I was skeptical about it, and each frame is, like, a Ridley Scott frame -- beautiful," Damon recalled in 2015. "I said, 'God, Ridley, each of those shots is perfect.' He says, 'They've been perfect for a long time!'"

Scott's feats of efficiency long have been legend. Now, the director is attempting what could be his greatest trick yet, and all of Hollywood is watching.

Scott on Wednesday summarily decided to cut Kevin Spacey out of the completed movie "All the Money in the World," reshoot the actor's many scenes using Christopher Plummer -- the man Scott originally wanted for the role of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty -- and still make a release date just six weeks away.

It is, to say the least, an unprecedented move most filmmakers (and studios) wouldn't consider. With Spacey suddenly deemed toxic following a flood of sexual-harassment and assault allegations, Scott -- in one of the more audacious acts of damage control in recent memory -- simply opted to be rid of him.

It's as if the maker of the epic "Exodus" took to heart the Bible's advice: "And if thy right hand offend thee, cut it off and cast it from thee."

Scott even caught the film's distributor, Sony Pictures, by surprise. But once word got out Wednesday, the studio opted to support the plan. Saying no to Scott is an unenviable task.

"I'm good at pushing the pace and suddenly everyone is running," the director, now 79, told the Guardian in 2007. "It's very easy to do only 10 shots a day. On 'American Gangster,' we were doing 50 setups a day. We wouldn't have got through it otherwise."

"I was always fast," he said. "Now I'm really fast."

The new film is slated for release Dec. 22, and trailers highlighting Spacey's role are in theaters. Its premiere at the AFI Fest this month has been scuttled out of concern the scandal around Spacey would spoil the event.