December 8, 2017

Ice baths and M&Ms: Secrets of the Rockettes revealed

NEW YORK -- One of the biggest draws in New York this time of year is the "Christmas Spectacular" featuring the iconic Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Everyone knows about their high kicks, but do you know how many calories each burns? What do they snack on? What's the best place to be in their famous kick line? Two veterans -- Bailey Callahan of Melbourne, Florida, and Alissa LaVergne of Houston -- reveal the backstage secrets...

By MARK KENNEDY ~ Associated Press
A Nov. 7 dress rehearsal is shown for the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular," performing through Jan. 1 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
A Nov. 7 dress rehearsal is shown for the "Radio City Christmas Spectacular," performing through Jan. 1 at Radio City Music Hall in New York.Carl Scheffel ~ MSG via AP

NEW YORK -- One of the biggest draws in New York this time of year is the "Christmas Spectacular" featuring the iconic Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall. Everyone knows about their high kicks, but do you know how many calories each burns? What do they snack on? What's the best place to be in their famous kick line? Two veterans -- Bailey Callahan of Melbourne, Florida, and Alissa LaVergne of Houston -- reveal the backstage secrets.

By the numbers

There are 80 Rockettes, split into two teams of 36 dancers and four standbys. The 36 women can fit shoulder-to-shoulder along the 66-foot stage. They perform eight dance numbers per show, up to four shows daily, 200 shows a season. The show produces 350 laundry loads weekly.

Height and calories

Rockettes must stand between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-10 1/2 and be proficient at tap, jazz and ballet. Candidates must be ready to do 300 eye-high kicks a show. One Rockette used a fitness tracker and discovered she burned 1,000 calories every show. "When we do four shows a day, that's a lot of pizza that we get to eat," Callahan said.

This Nov. 7, 2017 photo released by Madison Square Garden shows the dress rehearsal for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, currently performing through Jan. 1 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Carl Scheffel/MSG via AP)
This Nov. 7, 2017 photo released by Madison Square Garden shows the dress rehearsal for the Radio City Christmas Spectacular, currently performing through Jan. 1 at Radio City Music Hall in New York. (Carl Scheffel/MSG via AP)

Where are they from?

Rockettes this year come from 27 states, plus Canada and Australia. New Jersey sent the most dancers, 12.

How do they look the same height?

Heels? Optical illusion? "The way we line up is we put the taller girls in the center and gradually go down to the shorter girls on the end," LaVergne said. "There's a bit of an illusion, but it's actually really simple." The costumes are made proportionately, helping the illusion.

How tightly do they hold each other?

Prepare to be astonished: "We actually don't touch each other," LaVergne said. The dancers just lightly brush the women beside them with outstretched arms. They call it "feeling the fabric." That ensures they're in line without pushing or leaning. "It just looks like you're actually holding onto your neighbor, but we don't," LaVergne said.

Quickest costume change

Between the "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" and "New York at Christmas," the Rockettes have 78 seconds to change outfits. That means taking off socks, shoes, pants, jackets, gloves and hats, and then putting on dresses, shoes, jackets, earrings, gloves and new hats.

What do Rockettes eat?

Everything. Catered foods include proteins, veggies, salads, carbs and desserts. Bottles of sports drink Powerade are everywhere. In her dressing room, LaVergne has chips, popcorn, yogurt and apples. Callahan's go-to snack is a peanut butter and banana sandwich. She also has a stash of M&Ms.

Staying healthy

Vitamins, water, rest, good nutrition and CleanWell hand sanitizer all are important. LaVergne likes Emergen-C packets. Callahan is partial to electrolyte tablets. Year-round, Callahan likes yoga, Pilates and barre classes. LaVergne leans toward boot camp, boxing and interval training.

Cool down

Many dancers take an ice bath before heading home. Callahan sits in a tub in 45-degree water to reduce inflammation.

Is the tapping real?

It's real. For the tap-dancing numbers "Rag Dolls" and "The Twelve Days of Christmas," wireless microphones are hidden in their tap shoes' arches.

Most embarrassing moment

For Callahan, it was a 2013 fall onstage, opening night in "The Twelve Days of Christmas" tap number: "You had to keep smiling, keep going, pretend like nothing ever happened." LaVergne recalled the time a fellow Rockette's shoe came off during a high kick and went sailing -- luckily away from the audience. She kept going. Santa picked up the shoe like nothing happened.

Hazing of newcomers?

Are you crazy? This show demands absolute precision and teamwork. There's no room for veterans to make freshmen feel lousy. They might offer advice, but no bullying.

"We're all in it together," says LaVergne. "If you don't have that camaraderie and we don't have that bond, it will show onstage."

