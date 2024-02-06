'Hidden Figures' shocks Screen Actors Guild Awards

The cast of "Hidden Figures" rocketed to the Screen Actors Guild top award at a fiery, protest-laden ceremony that was dominated by defiance over President Trump's sweeping immigration ban.

An uplifting drama about African-American mathematicians who aided NASA's 1960s space race, "Hidden Figures" was the surprise best-ensemble winner Sunday night at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium.

With the Oscar front-runner "La La Land" not nominated in the category, most expected a contest between "Moonlight" or "Manchester by the Sea."

"This story is about unity," said Taraji P. Henson, who stars alongside Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae in "Hidden Figures." "This story is about what happens when we put our differences aside, and we come together as a human race. We win. Love wins. Every time."

From the first remarks by presenter Ashton Kutcher, the ceremony was peppered with speeches that argued passionately for inclusion. In a well-dressed version of the demonstrations sparked nationwide over the weekend, most award winners spoke in some way -- through personal anecdote or a call to arms -- against Trump's halting of immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations.