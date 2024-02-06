All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
May 7, 2020

Harry and Meghan mark son's 1st birthday with charity video

LONDON -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie's 1st birthday and promote a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic. The video shows Meghan sitting with Archie on her lap and reading one of his favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them during the reading. Harry, who filmed the short video, whoops and says "bravo" from behind the camera at the end...

Associated Press
SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT
SaveChildrenUK by the Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading the book Duck! Rabbit! to their son Archie who celebrates his first birthday on Wednesday May 6, 2020. (Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

LONDON -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie's 1st birthday and promote a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows Meghan sitting with Archie on her lap and reading one of his favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them during the reading. Harry, who filmed the short video, whoops and says "bravo" from behind the camera at the end.

The three-minute video was posted Wednesday on the Instagram accounts of Save With Stories and Save the Children U.K. for a fundraising campaign with the goal bringing food and learning resources to children and families struggling during the pandemic.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born on May 6, 2019 at London's Portland Hospital. His parents chose not to pose with their newborn outside the hospital, a recent tradition in Harry's family, and decided against giving the baby a royal name.

Archie had an eventful first year. He accompanied his parents on a tour of Africa and at the age of 4 months was introduced to Archbishop Desmond Tutu, a Nobel Peace Prize winner.

Harry and Meghan shocked many early this year with an announcement that they intended to quit as senior royals and split their time between Britain and North America. They couple officially stepped down from royal duties at the end of March, saying they were giving up public funding and seeking financial independence.

The family went from living in a cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, to Vancouver Island in Canada and then on to Los Angeles before lockdown measures commenced.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy