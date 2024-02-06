Harry and Meghan mark son's 1st birthday with charity video

LONDON -- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a video of Meghan reading to their son as they mark Archie's 1st birthday and promote a campaign to help children during the coronavirus pandemic.

The video shows Meghan sitting with Archie on her lap and reading one of his favorite books, "Duck! Rabbit!" Archie grabs at the pages and helps turn them during the reading. Harry, who filmed the short video, whoops and says "bravo" from behind the camera at the end.

The three-minute video was posted Wednesday on the Instagram accounts of Save With Stories and Save the Children U.K. for a fundraising campaign with the goal bringing food and learning resources to children and families struggling during the pandemic.