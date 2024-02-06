Grammys featured many key moments

What was already a chaotic week leading up to the Grammys suddenly took a somber turn with the death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was beloved in Los Angeles and especially in the Staples Center, where the awards show took place Sunday. The telecast turned into a tribute to LA's lost heroes, including Bryant and late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Then 18-year-old Billie Eilish swept with five wins, capping off an incredible breakthrough year.

Hard goodbye

"It's been a hell of a week," Grammys host Alicia Keys acknowledged early on in the awards show.

There was a lot of speculation about the show after the Recording Academy ousted its CEO, less than two weeks before the show. In an onslaught of bad press, Deborah Dugan alleged sexual harassment and claimed the awards show was rigged. Artists such as Sean Diddy Combs spoke out about black artists being snubbed by the Recording Academy.

But as Lizzo said after winning best pop solo performance, everything she was feeling this week was put in perspective after learning about Bryant's death in a helicopter crash in California, along with his teenage daughter and seven others.

"Your priorities really shift," Lizzo said.

The Grammys were lucky to have Keys as host who gave honest, heartfelt and uplifting messages throughout the night and sang a last-minute tribute to Bryant with Boyz II Men on "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye to Yesterday" under Bryant's jersey numbers illuminated in the arena.

Throughout the night, artists included Bryant's jersey or his playing number in their performances or mentioned his passing. When there was so much divisiveness heading into the awards show, the artistic community came together in loss.

Hussle's wins

Los Angeles was really grieving Sunday night for its fallen heroes, gone too soon and too suddenly. Nipsey Hussle was at the Grammys last year as a nominee before the rapper and activist was killed just months later. This year, Hussle won two posthumous awards and his memory and music was honored in a tribute performance by his collaborators and friends.

Meek Mill started with a rap about his reminiscences about his friend. John Legend, behind the piano, sang "Higher" with DJ Khaled surrounded by a chorus of singers and dancers in white and gold. Gospel artist Kirk Franklin showed up to whip the gospel choir into a frenzy toward the end. The performance ended with two arena-sized photos of Hussle and Bryant, two titans of the community that meant so much to so many.

Later in the broadcast, Legend hoisted a trophy in Hussle's name, surrounded by Hussle's family on stage as he and DJ Khaled accepted for best rap/sung performance for "Higher."

"We've seen so much tragedy today and last year, but let's love each other and love our families," said Legend.

Billie sweeps

Going into the awards show, three first-time nominees, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X, dominated the year in music, but 18-year-old Eilish swept with five wins including album, song and record of the year, as well as new artist of the year.

Her bass heavy, gothic pop album -- "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" -- was created in her bedroom with her brother, Finneas O'Connell. He walked away with six awards as her producer and co-writer. She wowed fans with her live performances, created a unique style of sporty baggy clothes with loud colors and sung with all the angst of an army of teenagers.