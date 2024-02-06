On May 4, 1959, Frank Sinatra, Sammy Davis Jr., Gene Autry and other musical luminaries sat down to formal dinners and golden statues in Los Angeles and New York simultaneously for the first Grammy Awards.

"As I recall, no one objected to dressing black-tie back then, though like so much else, that would change eventually," said Christine Farnon, who helped organize the first presentation and became executive vice president of the Recording Academy, in a short history on the Grammy website.

Change, Grammy fashion did, evolving slowly over 60 shows into the wildest and wackiest red carpet of the awards season. By 1974, Cher's navel was out, as good a barometer as any.

In the early years, tuxedoes and traditional evening gowns prevailed. David Bowie helped shake things up, simply by being David Bowie, in his orange-hair phase. Liberace and Aretha Franklin added sparkle. Bette Midler once wore a .45 record album in her hair. Dolly Parton showed up decades ago in a bright pink pantsuit, before bright pink pantsuits were mild compared to what came later.

In those simpler times, through the 1960s and 1970s, there was a whole lot of great big hair. There were Nehru collars, Beatles in caps and Isaac Hayes boldly bringing it in huge, bedazzled caftans. By the 1980s, anything went, and there was a glitter glove on one of Michael Jackson's hands.

Michael Jackson appears backstage with his signature rhinestone glove at the 26th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 1984. Associated Press file

"When you compare it to other awards shows, you never know what you're going to get at the Grammy Awards," said Nwaka Onwusa, curator of the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles. "It's great that in music, everyone can be welcome no matter what you're wearing. It doesn't have to be that tuxedo-black tie situation all the time. Music has no boundaries, and that's the cool thing about it."

A glance at some outrageous fashion moments at the Grammys:

Cher

Before Cher went full-on Bob Mackie showgirl, she popped over to the 1974 Grammys with a huge green and pink crystal butterfly somehow affixed to one side of her head, her signature long, dark hair flowing down her back. Below that outsized sparkly insect was a tiny halter bandeau silk top in white with a matching huge butterfly suspended between her breasts.

The motif was carried over into the waist of her low-hung, swingy bottom half. It was a big belly-button party. She had a long sheer jacket she sort of used as a shield in photos.

Jennifer Lopez, wearing a sheer, low-cut silk chiffon Versace dress, appears on-stage during the 42nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000. Associated Press file

Rick James & Grace Jones

The year was 1983. That's before Lady Gaga was born. The bad boy of funk, with his long braids -- short strands in front -- and the outrageous Jones had a really good time together mugging for the cameras at the Grammys.

He was in a shiny, long-sleeve, textured cardigan held together by a belt, paired with a studded bandanna and joggers. Jones wore an open weave vinyl-like tunic with spaghetti strands that left little to the imagination. On her head was an umbrella-shaped matching hat, on her hands long black gloves.

While we've lost James, Jones is alive today breaking fashion barriers.

Michael Jackson

Nicki Minaj arrives at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles wearing a hooded scarlet red Versace ensemble in 2012. Associated Press file

The year: 1984. The win: A record-breaking eight Grammys. The look: Unforgettable.

As the King of Pop amassed his statues throughout the evening, he sparkled in a military-style blue and gold jacket, his one white glove in place. He did take his trademark shades off after winning No. 7.

When we say the encrusted, toggle-closed jacket sparkled, we mean sparkled! It had gold epaulets (that also sparkled) and a matching gold sash. Beatles fans, think Sgt. Pepper, only Jackson's version stopped at the waist and was far, far, far more embellished.

Onwusa noted Jackson's "influence on fashion even now," adding: "Artists and designers still look back on Michael Jackson."

Celine Dion

You know how we see a lot of backsides on red carpets these days? Well, Celine did it back in 1993, thank you very much.

Her look was all black lace. It had long bell sleeves on the sheer outer dress and an average plunge to the neck. What it also had was a tiny black thong underneath. Dion showed it off, front and back, with a smile on her face.

Jennifer Lopez

In 2000, JLo welcomed the new millennium as a rising star. She showed up at the Grammys in a sheer silk chiffon Versace green dress with a tropical leaf and bamboo motif. The dress was Donatella Versace's debut of sorts after the tragic murder of her brother, Gianni.