Golden Globes will serve plant-based meal at awards ceremony

LOS ANGELES -- The Golden Globes, known as the "party of the year," is going with a meatless menu for its 77th annual awards show.

Guests will be served a 100% plant-based meal just ahead of showtime Sunday. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association said Thursday it wants the initiative to raise environmental awareness about food consumption and waste.

"If there's a way we can, not change the world, but save the planet, maybe we can get the Golden Globes to send a signal and draw attention to the issue about climate change," HFPA president Lorenzo Soria said. "The food we eat, the way we grow the food we eat, the way we dispose of the food is one of the large contributors to the climate crisis."

The annual awards ceremony will air on NBC from The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Soria said there was some initial push back about changing the menu just about two weeks before the show, but the hotel eventually agreed on the new menu.