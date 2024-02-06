Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in Cape

There’s not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered “haunted.” But even though there’s no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that doesn’t discredit the fact those stories still abound.

We had a “spooky” conversation with Southeast Missouri State University professor of history and author of “Haunted Cape Girardeau: Where the River Turns a Thousand Chilling Tales” Joel P. Rhodes — he’s one of several supernatural gurus in the area.

Rhodes conducted a radio show for Southeast’s public radio station KRCU around 2010 and talked with people who claimed they had “supernatural experiences” — such as meeting ghosts in Cape Girardeau and seeing ghosts on the Mississippi River.

“I got to really indulge my fascination with it,” he said. “We traveled around and did the research and uncovered a number of unusual places.”

Rhodes said he not only talked with people who lived in those “haunted” places, but he also met with several paranormal investigative teams from the region.

“We learned pretty quickly they don’t like to be called ghostbusters; they’re paranormal investigators,” he said.

Glenn House at 325 S. Spanish St. | Christmas ghost

The house lends itself “pretty well” to ghost stories, Rhodes said. The home fell into disrepair during the 1920s — a fertile atmosphere for ghost stories. Three of the six Glenn family children died as toddlers in the home, and one died on Christmas Day in 1884, he said.

Rhodes — also a Glenn House board member — said there are other board members who won’t go into the house at night.

During Christmastime, when the home is decorated with wrapped faux gift boxes, board members have discovered after Christmas the boxes had been rearranged or opened. Rhodes said the house also features a pronounced coldspot on the stairs — and if you’re in the house by yourself, sometimes you’ll hear conversations.

Cheney Hall on the Southeast Missouri State University campus in Cape Girardeau Southeast Missourian file

Cheney Hall at Southeast Missouri State University | Suicidal female ghost

Vacant on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, Cheney Hall is said to be home to a female ghost who killed herself during finals week in the 1960s. She now resides in room 301.

“People talked about seeing her for years after that, wandering through the hall and in the stairwell,” he said. “There are stories of people passing by on Henderson Street and seeing this ghostly female figure on the third floor.” There is no evidence to sustain the tale, Rhodes said.