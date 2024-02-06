Ghouls just want to have fun: 5 'haunted' sites in Cape

There’s not much spookier than realizing some house, museum or entertainment venue in your neighborhood may be considered “haunted.” But even though there’s no scientific evidence to fully support hauntings or other supernatural activity, that doesn’t discredit the fact those stories still abound.
We had a “spooky” conversation with Southeast Missouri State University professor of history and author of “Haunted Cape Girardeau: Where the River Turns a Thousand Chilling Tales” Joel P. Rhodes — he’s one of several supernatural gurus in the area.
Rhodes conducted a radio show for Southeast’s public radio station KRCU around 2010 and talked with people who claimed they had “supernatural experiences” — such as meeting ghosts in Cape Girardeau and seeing ghosts on the Mississippi River.
“I got to really indulge my fascination with it,” he said. “We traveled around and did the research and uncovered a number of unusual places.”
Rhodes said he not only talked with people who lived in those “haunted” places, but he also met with several paranormal investigative teams from the region.
“We learned pretty quickly they don’t like to be called ghostbusters; they’re paranormal investigators,” he said.
The house lends itself “pretty well” to ghost stories, Rhodes said. The home fell into disrepair during the 1920s — a fertile atmosphere for ghost stories. Three of the six Glenn family children died as toddlers in the home, and one died on Christmas Day in 1884, he said.
Rhodes — also a Glenn House board member — said there are other board members who won’t go into the house at night.
During Christmastime, when the home is decorated with wrapped faux gift boxes, board members have discovered after Christmas the boxes had been rearranged or opened. Rhodes said the house also features a pronounced coldspot on the stairs — and if you’re in the house by yourself, sometimes you’ll hear conversations.
Vacant on the campus of Southeast Missouri State University, Cheney Hall is said to be home to a female ghost who killed herself during finals week in the 1960s. She now resides in room 301.
“People talked about seeing her for years after that, wandering through the hall and in the stairwell,” he said. “There are stories of people passing by on Henderson Street and seeing this ghostly female figure on the third floor.” There is no evidence to sustain the tale, Rhodes said.
Now vacant, the Rose Bed Inn holds an “interesting” story. The ghost, Alex, is said to be gay. Alex was engaged to a woman early in the 20th century with hopes of purchasing the home and being seen as a “suitable husband” for her. His plan was to pursue “a closeted life,” Rhodes said.
“But he maintained a boyfriend and lived a ‘double life’ and eventually it became untenable,” he said. “His fiancee found out about it, left him, and he killed himself in that house.”
In the house’s front dining area, Rhodes said one-time owners James Coley and Eldon Nattier once told him they were able to see Alex sitting in the room periodically smoking a cigar — and they could also smell cigar smoke. Rhodes said he remembers seeing silverware move on the table during that interview.
Probably the most haunted place on campus, Rhodes said, is Rose Theatre, which provides refuge for “a couple of different ghosts.”
Aside from the “blood stains,” Rhodes said, for many years tickets weren’t sold for seat D28.
“It remained open, because there was an old man who would sit in that seat,” he said. “He usually showed up for rehearsals, so they just kept that seat open for him.”
Longtime bartender Dale Pruett was the one who had the most experience with Belle, and it’s where Belle gets her name. It was derived from a bell in the restaurant’s bar.
“Dale was particularly frustrated with her one day; she moved some things and seemed to be in the way. He said, ‘If you really do exist, show me a sign,’ and she rang that bell,” Rhodes said.
Some of the most fantastic origin stories about Belle include her being a mistress of Ulysses S. Grant. Rhodes said Pruett described her as an entity that seemed to be mostly drawn to the upstairs of Port Cape Girardeau, “but could be seen from any place.”
“[Pruett] developed a begrudging relationship with her; she seemed to bother him, and want to get him and the workers out of there as quickly as possible. She would manifest herself as a way to hurry them along and get them out of there.”
