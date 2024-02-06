Game show ‘The Price Is Right’ bringing competition to you

NEW YORK — The game show that made famous the phrase “Come on down!” is coming on down to you.

“The Price Is Right” is hitting the road, putting the game show on wheels and making 50 stops on a coast-to-coast tour for anyone who can’t make the trip to the Los Angeles studio.

“It’s kind of an exciting way for us to take something that’s really an important part of CBS’ legacy and do something new and fresh with it,” said Mike Benson, president and chief marketing officer at CBS.

The “Come On Down Tour” — separate from the TV show or live stage shows — will kick off Friday at the Santa Monica Pier and will make stops in such cities as Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville and St. Louis, where it’s scheduled to be held April 28.

Fans will be able to win prizes by guessing the correct retail price for various items in such games as Plinko and compete in a Showcase Showdown. There’s also a chance to win a grand prize of $50,000. Proof of vaccination is necessary.

A customized trailer that can fold up the games will be on the move. The game show’s famous wheel is part of the truck, but other parts pull out, along with podiums.

“We really wanted people to feel like they could come on down and play the game that they all really know,” Benson said.