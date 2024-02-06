'Game of Thrones' fans shun spoilers from HBO hack

NEW YORK -- For many "Game of Thrones" fans, the routine spoilers are bad enough: You miss an episode, then stumble on an unsought plot twist before you've had a chance to catch up.

Worse than that is the threat of leaked details, or even a whole episode, by hackers currently targeting HBO and its most doted-on series.

"It's the worst news since the Red Wedding," said Camden Wicker, a self-professed "GOT" superfan in San Diego.

But the news isn't all bad. Despite recent script leaks and an episode prematurely put online by Indian pay-TV, Sunday's "GOT" airing was the series' most-watched ever, seen by 10.2 million viewers.

Wicker was one of them. When "GOT"-time arrives each Sunday, "the phones are off," he said, as he and his flatmates huddle in the front of the screen. Afterward, they talk about the episode. Maybe watch it all over again.

"It's a camaraderie," Wicker said.

Hacks and leaks can undermine that camaraderie.

"Just when I thought White Walkers were the biggest threat," he said, "this goes and happens."

The phone isn't off for Adiya Taylor of New York.

For her, a big part of watching "GOT" is the collective experience, which for her includes live-tweeting during the hour, then checking Twitter afterward for a group post-mortem.

"Between tweets, the messages in my work Slack group and the articles online the next day, watching at 9 p.m. on Sunday is a lot more fun than watching early for the sake of getting it first," she said.