EntertainmentMay 25, 2017
Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire...
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The duos of Florida Georgia Line and the Chainsmokers will pair up for a cross-genre performance at the CMT Awards, which will also include performances by Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, and Lady Antebellum with Earth, Wind & Fire.

CMT announced the special collaborations Wednesday, ahead of its awards show on June 7, to air at 7 p.m. Country duo Florida Georgia Line sing with the Chainsmokers on their new album on a song called "Last Day Alive," while Urban and Underwood have a duet called "The Fighter."

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Leading award nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Urban. The seven finalists for video of the year will be announced June 7, and fans can vote at CMT.com.

