Florida Georgia Line, Chainsmokers to perform at CMT Awards

CMT announced the special collaborations Wednesday, ahead of its awards show on June 7, to air at 7 p.m. Country duo Florida Georgia Line sing with the Chainsmokers on their new album on a song called "Last Day Alive," while Urban and Underwood have a duet called "The Fighter."

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert. Leading award nominees are Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett and Urban. The seven finalists for video of the year will be announced June 7, and fans can vote at CMT.com.