All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentJune 2, 2017

First Friday Receptions 6/2/17

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for June are Marilyn Schwaninger and Brenda Seyer. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be set up in the Arts Council workshop room for a mobile pet adoption. Any donations to the Humane Society will go 100 percent to the organization...

Southeast Missourian

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for June are Marilyn Schwaninger and Brenda Seyer. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be set up in the Arts Council workshop room for a mobile pet adoption. Any donations to the Humane Society will go 100 percent to the organization.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Bilderbach's Art Plaza

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 339-9510

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

Gallery of Inspiration

The gallery will feature artist Wilbur Bell. Also, the gallery is pet-friendly for Pets Night Out.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

The Artist Studio

Works by Judy Barks-Westrich will be on display. The Artist Studio will be pet-friendly and will be a pit stop with water available. There will be a "special studio sale" celebrating the end of the downtown construction.

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Galerie 109

Will not be open

109 N. Main St.

Westray Studio

Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, note cards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. The gallery also sponsors Paint for a Cause.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

The Biennial Faculty Exhibition features a sampling of media encompassing a range of studio practices, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology. No pets allowed.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host an exhibition titled "What do we do with all this ____?" The show features artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations.

Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its final Spring 2017 artist-of-the-month exhibition titled "Following the Curves." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. In connection with the exhibition reception, the artists and Catapult jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts with some new puppy and kitty designs for Pets Night Out.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Tabitha Martin will be in the studio, showing off her hula-hoop skills, and Kim Haupt will have coloring pages available. Also, the studio will support Mississippi Mutts and Pets Night Out by opening its gate to let the fun flow into both yards.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

The museum will show approximately 50 works; among them are Ronald Clayton and Lou Varrow works. There will also be a silent auction. Enjoy lemonade and wine, and make a bid on a good deal.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Sherry Annette

After owning Renaissance for 15 years, Sherry is focusing once again on her art and has opened Sherry Annette Fine Art & Fabulous Finds. She invites everyone to stop by to see her latest work.

109 Broadway

Glenn House

The Glenn House will host Marty Riley. She works mostly in pastels. She is a retired nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her subject matter for this showing focuses heavily on nature with depictions of rocks and water.

325 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-1631

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

There will be a special First Friday at Annie Laurie's; it's the Summer of Love edition. Jason Adam Heeter and Ken E. Keller will rock some jams behind the building. GlassRoots and Damselfly will have pop-up shops set and PLUSH salon will be set up with a booth offering funky hair braids, glitter and hair chalk. Riverbend Honey will be doing tie-dye demonstrations and have crafts for the kids.

536 Broadway,

(573) 339-1301

Atelier

Atelier is a boutique that carries extraordinary necessities and unique gifts.

31C Main St.,

(573) 339-0514

The Bar

117 Themis St.

(573) 803-2257

Chocolate Works

The shop will be open until 10 p.m.

411 Broadway,

(573) 803-1297

Coin-Op Cantina

Craig Thomas will be on the patio and live-painting his view.

46 N. Main St.

The Corner Grocery Store

During First Friday, the Corner Grocery Store will feature chocolate-covered fruit of all varieties and its famous bourbon balls.

439 Broadway,

(573) 335-3440

Mississippi Mutts

EPIC Pals will be set up, so stop by and learn about this awesome program.

1231 Broadway,

(573) 335-6888

Cup 'n' Cork

Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the music by Dyami Cluneyt and the featured works of Cup 'n' Cork's very own Tuesday Night Drawing Group.

11 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 651-5282

Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall will be open and showing an exhibition of bronzes.

102 N. Main St.

Latitudes LLC

Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.

137 N. Main St.,

(916) 820-9088

On Cue Performing Arts Studio

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 388-6752

The Library

Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.

10 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-2806

Pastimes Antiques

Pastimes will be open late.

45 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-8882

Renaissance Vintage Home Decor & Gifts

139 N. Main St.,

(573) 335-5683

Broadway Biergarten

Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.

818 Broadway,

(573) 335-2337

-- From staff reports

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy