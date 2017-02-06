First Friday Receptions 6/2/17

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for June are Marilyn Schwaninger and Brenda Seyer. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be set up in the Arts Council workshop room for a mobile pet adoption. Any donations to the Humane Society will go 100 percent to the organization.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 339-9510
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 778-5781
The gallery will feature artist Wilbur Bell. Also, the gallery is pet-friendly for Pets Night Out.
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-0050
Works by Judy Barks-Westrich will be on display. The Artist Studio will be pet-friendly and will be a pit stop with water available. There will be a "special studio sale" celebrating the end of the downtown construction.
38A North St.
(573) 450-2816
Will not be open
109 N. Main St.
Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia.
5 N. Main St.
The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, note cards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. The gallery also sponsors Paint for a Cause.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
The Biennial Faculty Exhibition features a sampling of media encompassing a range of studio practices, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology. No pets allowed.
518 S. Fountain St.
(573) 651-2220
Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host an exhibition titled "What do we do with all this ____?" The show features artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations.
Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its final Spring 2017 artist-of-the-month exhibition titled "Following the Curves." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. In connection with the exhibition reception, the artists and Catapult jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.
Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts with some new puppy and kitty designs for Pets Night Out.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
Tabitha Martin will be in the studio, showing off her hula-hoop skills, and Kim Haupt will have coloring pages available. Also, the studio will support Mississippi Mutts and Pets Night Out by opening its gate to let the fun flow into both yards.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
The museum will show approximately 50 works; among them are Ronald Clayton and Lou Varrow works. There will also be a silent auction. Enjoy lemonade and wine, and make a bid on a good deal.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
After owning Renaissance for 15 years, Sherry is focusing once again on her art and has opened Sherry Annette Fine Art & Fabulous Finds. She invites everyone to stop by to see her latest work.
109 Broadway
The Glenn House will host Marty Riley. She works mostly in pastels. She is a retired nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her subject matter for this showing focuses heavily on nature with depictions of rocks and water.
325 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-1631
There will be a special First Friday at Annie Laurie's; it's the Summer of Love edition. Jason Adam Heeter and Ken E. Keller will rock some jams behind the building. GlassRoots and Damselfly will have pop-up shops set and PLUSH salon will be set up with a booth offering funky hair braids, glitter and hair chalk. Riverbend Honey will be doing tie-dye demonstrations and have crafts for the kids.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
Atelier is a boutique that carries extraordinary necessities and unique gifts.
31C Main St.,
(573) 339-0514
117 Themis St.
(573) 803-2257
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
Craig Thomas will be on the patio and live-painting his view.
46 N. Main St.
During First Friday, the Corner Grocery Store will feature chocolate-covered fruit of all varieties and its famous bourbon balls.
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
EPIC Pals will be set up, so stop by and learn about this awesome program.
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Grab a cup of coffee and enjoy the music by Dyami Cluneyt and the featured works of Cup 'n' Cork's very own Tuesday Night Drawing Group.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
Heritage Hall will be open and showing an exhibition of bronzes.
102 N. Main St.
Latitudes is a fair-trade store that aims to further not only the mission and quality of fair trade, but local philanthropic efforts such as the clothing closet with Hope Children's Home.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 388-6752
Ivas John will be playing during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
-- From staff reports
