First Friday Receptions 6/2/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

The Flights of Fantasy National Juried Exhibit will be featured. The Visual Arts Cooperative will display new works, along with new miniature works. The window exhibitors for June are Marilyn Schwaninger and Brenda Seyer. The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will be set up in the Arts Council workshop room for a mobile pet adoption. Any donations to the Humane Society will go 100 percent to the organization.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Bilderbach's Art Plaza

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 339-9510

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

Gallery of Inspiration

The gallery will feature artist Wilbur Bell. Also, the gallery is pet-friendly for Pets Night Out.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

The Artist Studio

Works by Judy Barks-Westrich will be on display. The Artist Studio will be pet-friendly and will be a pit stop with water available. There will be a "special studio sale" celebrating the end of the downtown construction.

38A North St.

(573) 450-2816

Galerie 109

Will not be open

109 N. Main St.

Westray Studio

Photography by Dr. Joel Ray and drawings by Jeanie Eddleman will be on display. New drawings and sandstone coasters will be available. The studio also can personalize items with customers' favorite photos. Stop by and check out the assortment of Cape Girardeau County-area memorabilia.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

The Painted Wren sells paintings, photographs, prints, jewelry, goat-milk soaps, books, postcards, note cards, any-occasion cards, fishing lures and more, all made by local artists. The gallery also sponsors Paint for a Cause.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

The Biennial Faculty Exhibition features a sampling of media encompassing a range of studio practices, including ceramics, paintings, drawings, processes of printmaking, sculpture and digital technology. No pets allowed.

518 S. Fountain St.

(573) 651-2220

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: Catapult Creative House will host an exhibition titled "What do we do with all this ____?" The show features artists from across the nation and from an array of disciplines ranging from traditional printmaking to video/sound installations.

Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its final Spring 2017 artist-of-the-month exhibition titled "Following the Curves." The exhibition will feature the work of Southeast Missouri State University artist Jessica Lambert. In connection with the exhibition reception, the artists and Catapult jewelry artists will present their Studio Pop-Up Shop.

Press: The press will be live-printing custom T-shirts with some new puppy and kitty designs for Pets Night Out.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

Tabitha Martin will be in the studio, showing off her hula-hoop skills, and Kim Haupt will have coloring pages available. Also, the studio will support Mississippi Mutts and Pets Night Out by opening its gate to let the fun flow into both yards.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

The museum will show approximately 50 works; among them are Ronald Clayton and Lou Varrow works. There will also be a silent auction. Enjoy lemonade and wine, and make a bid on a good deal.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Sherry Annette

After owning Renaissance for 15 years, Sherry is focusing once again on her art and has opened Sherry Annette Fine Art & Fabulous Finds. She invites everyone to stop by to see her latest work.

109 Broadway

Glenn House

The Glenn House will host Marty Riley. She works mostly in pastels. She is a retired nurse, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her subject matter for this showing focuses heavily on nature with depictions of rocks and water.

325 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-1631