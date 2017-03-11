First Friday receptions 11/3/17

Randy Simmons' solo exhibition, "Black & White: Recent charcoal drawings," will be featured. It is a culmination of recent series and themes, sometimes on a larger-than-life scale. A dance performance will be held inside the Arts Council starting at 6 p.m. It will be divided into four parts, featuring styles from contemporary ballet, modern and jazz. It will be choreographed by faculty of the River Campus Conservatory of Theatre and Dance. Also, the Arts Council will debut new exhibition spaces this First Friday known as the micro galleries. It will feature work from two Southeast Missouri State University art students, Heather Robbins and Candace Taylor. Both are student members of the Arts Council. New works will be on display in the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery, along with new minis available for purchase. Window exhibitors for November are Larry Braun and Sarah Cochrane.
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 334-9233
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 339-9510
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 778-5781
The space is a specialized gallery operated by the Community Counseling Center consumer artists and is designed to showcase the artwork of very talented consumers.
5 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-0050
The studio will have new photographs, Niswonger flower post cards, cutting boards, tiger mugs and coasters by Dr. Joel Ray. Jeannie Eddleman has 2018 calendars of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, mugs, coasters, cutting boards, ornaments, prints, collage prints, note cards and a few Shadows of Cape Girardeau County Yesteryears books.
5 N. Main St.
People are welcome to stop by and drop off entries for the photo contest. The theme is "Halloween." Deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Tuesday.
223 S. Plaza Way,
(573) 579-1000
"Compelled to Make, A Retrospective of Work from 1980 through 2017" spans 37 years of art making by Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art. Caroline Kahler, art chairwoman, will give an artist talk at 6 p.m. Also, "Hannah Sanders: Transition Spaces 17.3" will be displayed. Sanders is assistant professor of art and area head of printmaking at the university.
518 S. Fountain St.,
(573) 651-2220
The "Foundation Expo" exhibit will be on display through Nov. 10, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The show will highlight student work created in their art courses.
518 S. Fountain St.,
(573) 651-2265
Gallery: The main gallery will continue to host "Paper Cuts & Bruises," a collection of prints from artists Tom Dooley and Aaron Wilson, collectively known as Midwest Press.
Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its November Artist of the Month exhibition, titled "Experimentation." The exhibition will feature work from Southeast Missouri State University artist Heather Meadows. Using sculpture and printmaking as conduits, she explores the nature of existence and the abstraction of spirituality.
Press: Join Catapult Letterpress where they will be doing a live T-shirt printing, featuring various new designs. Greeting cards designed by students and visiting artists will be for sale.
Pop-Up Shop: This retail space presents the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry, wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.
612 Broadway,
(573) 651-2742
The studio will focus on the gentlemen for November. A full night of activities is scheduled: Live jazz music by Joseph Stacy; Ember & Valor will demonstrate products along side a whiskey tasting; The Cheesecake Ninja will have a pop-up shop featuring his holiday cheesecakes; and complimentary mulled wine beverages.
605 Broadway,
(573) 979-0043
November is Native American Heritage Month. This month aims to provide a platform for Native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life. The museum will exhibit items from the Sioux, Navajo and Cherokee tribes, featuring pottery, baskets, artworks and more. Chief Paul White Eagle of the AhNiYvWiYa tribe will be there with his medicine-man cape on display. He will return for a special presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday.
538 Independence St.,
(573) 334-0405
325 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-1631
The guest this month is Gerald Essner of "Beyond Ordinary." He will be showing and selling his collection of handmade jewelry and canes.
536 Broadway,
(573) 339-1301
31C Main St.,
(573) 339-0514
117 Themis St.
(573) 803-2257
The shop will be open until 10 p.m.
411 Broadway,
(573) 803-1297
46 N. Main St.
During First Friday, the Corner Grocery Store will feature chocolate-covered fruit of all varieties and its famous bourbon balls.
439 Broadway,
(573) 335-3440
1231 Broadway,
(573) 335-6888
Craig Thomas will be the featured artist. Cup 'n' Cork will host a Southeast Missouri State University English Department faculty reading at 5 p.m. There also will be live music by Honey & and Tar from 6 to 9 p.m.
11 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 651-5282
Mixing 10 will host International Student Appreciation Night. DJ Cody Kellison will be there to provide music to dance to.
2 N. Main St.
102 N. Main St.
137 N. Main St.,
(916) 820-9088
16 N. Spanish St.,
(573) 388-6752
Ivas John will perform during the First Friday reception.
10 S. Spanish St.,
(573) 335-2806
Pastimes will be open late.
45 N. Main St.,
(573) 332-8882
139 N. Main St.,
(573) 335-5683
Stop by and grab a pint to start or top off First Friday.
818 Broadway,
(573) 335-2337
