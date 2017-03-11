First Friday receptions 11/3/17

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri

Randy Simmons' solo exhibition, "Black & White: Recent charcoal drawings," will be featured. It is a culmination of recent series and themes, sometimes on a larger-than-life scale. A dance performance will be held inside the Arts Council starting at 6 p.m. It will be divided into four parts, featuring styles from contemporary ballet, modern and jazz. It will be choreographed by faculty of the River Campus Conservatory of Theatre and Dance. Also, the Arts Council will debut new exhibition spaces this First Friday known as the micro galleries. It will feature work from two Southeast Missouri State University art students, Heather Robbins and Candace Taylor. Both are student members of the Arts Council. New works will be on display in the Visual Arts Cooperative Gallery, along with new minis available for purchase. Window exhibitors for November are Larry Braun and Sarah Cochrane.

16 N. Spanish St.,

(573) 334-9233

Bilderbach's Art Plaza

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 339-9510

DazSpell Creations

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 778-5781

Gallery of Inspiration

The space is a specialized gallery operated by the Community Counseling Center consumer artists and is designed to showcase the artwork of very talented consumers.

5 N. Main St.,

(573) 332-0050

Westray Studio

The studio will have new photographs, Niswonger flower post cards, cutting boards, tiger mugs and coasters by Dr. Joel Ray. Jeannie Eddleman has 2018 calendars of Cape Girardeau and Jackson, mugs, coasters, cutting boards, ornaments, prints, collage prints, note cards and a few Shadows of Cape Girardeau County Yesteryears books.

5 N. Main St.

The Painted Wren Art Gallery

People are welcome to stop by and drop off entries for the photo contest. The theme is "Halloween." Deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Tuesday.

223 S. Plaza Way,

(573) 579-1000

Crisp Museum

"Compelled to Make, A Retrospective of Work from 1980 through 2017" spans 37 years of art making by Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art. Caroline Kahler, art chairwoman, will give an artist talk at 6 p.m. Also, "Hannah Sanders: Transition Spaces 17.3" will be displayed. Sanders is assistant professor of art and area head of printmaking at the university.

518 S. Fountain St.,

(573) 651-2220

River Campus Art Gallery

The "Foundation Expo" exhibit will be on display through Nov. 10, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. today. The show will highlight student work created in their art courses.

518 S. Fountain St.,

(573) 651-2265

Catapult Creative House

Gallery: The main gallery will continue to host "Paper Cuts & Bruises," a collection of prints from artists Tom Dooley and Aaron Wilson, collectively known as Midwest Press.

Student Studios: The Student Studios will hold its November Artist of the Month exhibition, titled "Experimentation." The exhibition will feature work from Southeast Missouri State University artist Heather Meadows. Using sculpture and printmaking as conduits, she explores the nature of existence and the abstraction of spirituality.

Press: Join Catapult Letterpress where they will be doing a live T-shirt printing, featuring various new designs. Greeting cards designed by students and visiting artists will be for sale.

Pop-Up Shop: This retail space presents the opportunity for visitors to purchase one-of-a-kind prints, handcrafted jewelry, wearables, as well as ceramics and additional unique works of art created by the participating artists.

612 Broadway,

(573) 651-2742

Free Spirit Studio/ Indie House

The studio will focus on the gentlemen for November. A full night of activities is scheduled: Live jazz music by Joseph Stacy; Ember & Valor will demonstrate products along side a whiskey tasting; The Cheesecake Ninja will have a pop-up shop featuring his holiday cheesecakes; and complimentary mulled wine beverages.

605 Broadway,

(573) 979-0043

Cape River Heritage Museum

November is Native American Heritage Month. This month aims to provide a platform for Native people in the United States of America to share their culture, traditions, music, crafts, dance, and ways and concepts of life. The museum will exhibit items from the Sioux, Navajo and Cherokee tribes, featuring pottery, baskets, artworks and more. Chief Paul White Eagle of the AhNiYvWiYa tribe will be there with his medicine-man cape on display. He will return for a special presentation at 11 a.m. Saturday.

538 Independence St.,

(573) 334-0405

Glenn House

325 S. Spanish St.,

(573) 335-1631

Annie Laurie's Antiques and Mother Earth by Annie Laurie's

The guest this month is Gerald Essner of "Beyond Ordinary." He will be showing and selling his collection of handmade jewelry and canes.

536 Broadway,