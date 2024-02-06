I feel as though I've consumed most of what the food vendors at the SEMO District Fair have to offer (and it's all been amazing), but the cuisine escapade isn't over yet -- we have two more days to enjoy brat burgers, elephant ears and chili dogs! Don't miss the last of the fair week grandstand activities: Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Saturday.
If you missed it Sunday, Southeast Missourian's official mascot Tracker attended Smokey Bear's 75th birthday party along with several other area mascots at the Missouri Department of Conservation pavilion (and he had a blast!) By the way, I hear Batman will make an appearance at the Cape Girardeau Public Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
This time of year definitely takes my mind off of summer coming to a close because as one season ends, the next always seems to bring with it new opportunities for adventure!
Bring the little ones to the third annual interactive Touch-A-Truck event this weekend. It's a great way for children and their families to get up close and learn about various kinds of vehicles in Southeast Missouri -- including police cars, fire trucks and construction equipment. Food trucks also will be on site along with inflatables for children. In case of severe weather, the makeup date will be Sept. 21.
__Where:__ Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, Jackson
__When:__ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
Snakes are often feared, partially because they're misunderstood, so here's your chance to learn more about these introverted reptiles. Meet some of the snakes on display eye-to-eye at the Conservation Nature Center, learn some common snake identifying techniques and how to differentiate venomous from nonvenomous.
__Where:__ Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
Looking to play wiffle ball, volleyball, dunkball, disc golf and cornhole all in one day? Then check out Scott City Parks and Recreation's annual Eric Uhrhan Memorial Tournament Day.
Uhrhan died July 23, 2017. He graduated from Scott City High School in 2014 and was a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Uhrhan loved playing golf and Frisbee golf with his friends.
All proceeds will benefit the Eric L. Uhrhan Memorial Scholarship Fund.
__Where:__ Scott City Park
__When:__ 8 a.m. Saturday
Round up the crew because blues-infused roots rock performer Eli Cook will be performing at Tunes at Twilight.
Originally from Virginia, Cook grew up listening to the blues, country, classic rock and alternative rock. At the age of 18, he opened for American blues legend B.B. King.
Grab your lawn chair, drinks and arrive early. The owner of Main Street Station in downtown Cape Girardeau will be selling hamburgers, hot dogs and grilled cheese sandwiches on site.
__Where:__ Ivers Square Gazebo, 44 N. Lorimier St., Cape Girardeau
__When:__ 6:30 p.m. today
__How much:__ Free
__More info:__ www.semoevents.com
Don't miss the River City Rodders and Old Town Cape's 42nd Annual Manifolds on Main Street Classic Car Show in downtown Cape Girardeau with Cruisin' Cape.
Cruisin' Cape is set for 4 p.m. Saturday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Manifolds on Main Street Classic Car Show begins 9 a.m. Sunday. Proceeds from registration fees will benefit Toy Box, Women's Safe House and area not-for-profit organizations.
__Where:__ Downtown Cape Girardeau and Capaha Park
__When:__ Saturday and Sunday
__How much:__ Free
Be one of the 500 teams and individuals walking in support of the cause -- to end Alzheimer's. Proceeds will provide resources -- such as support groups -- and help fulfill individual needs within Southeast Missouri.
The walk will feature a Promise Garden Ceremony of colorful flowers, symbolizing how Alzheimer's affected the participants. Blue flowers symbolize those with Alzheimer's; yellow flowers represent caregivers; purple flowers signify those lost to the disease; and orange flowers represent people who understand the need in continuing to fight for the cause.
__Where:__ Cape County Park North
__When:__ Registration begins at 8 a.m. Event begins at 9 a.m.
__More info:__ To register, visit www.act.alz.org
