I feel as though I've consumed most of what the food vendors at the SEMO District Fair have to offer (and it's all been amazing), but the cuisine escapade isn't over yet -- we have two more days to enjoy brat burgers, elephant ears and chili dogs! Don't miss the last of the fair week grandstand activities: Hot Rod Truck and Tractor Pull at 7 p.m. today and 6 p.m. Saturday.

If you missed it Sunday, Southeast Missourian's official mascot Tracker attended Smokey Bear's 75th birthday party along with several other area mascots at the Missouri Department of Conservation pavilion (and he had a blast!) By the way, I hear Batman will make an appearance at the Cape Girardeau Public Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

This time of year definitely takes my mind off of summer coming to a close because as one season ends, the next always seems to bring with it new opportunities for adventure!

Touch-A-Truck

Bring the little ones to the third annual interactive Touch-A-Truck event this weekend. It's a great way for children and their families to get up close and learn about various kinds of vehicles in Southeast Missouri -- including police cars, fire trucks and construction equipment. Food trucks also will be on site along with inflatables for children. In case of severe weather, the makeup date will be Sept. 21.

__Where:__ Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive, Jackson

__When:__ 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

__How much:__ Free

Snakes!

Snakes are often feared, partially because they're misunderstood, so here's your chance to learn more about these introverted reptiles. Meet some of the snakes on display eye-to-eye at the Conservation Nature Center, learn some common snake identifying techniques and how to differentiate venomous from nonvenomous.

__Where:__ Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau

__When:__ 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday

__How much:__ Free

Play ball, in memory of Eric

Looking to play wiffle ball, volleyball, dunkball, disc golf and cornhole all in one day? Then check out Scott City Parks and Recreation's annual Eric Uhrhan Memorial Tournament Day.

Uhrhan died July 23, 2017. He graduated from Scott City High School in 2014 and was a student at Southeast Missouri State University. Uhrhan loved playing golf and Frisbee golf with his friends.

All proceeds will benefit the Eric L. Uhrhan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

__Where:__ Scott City Park

__When:__ 8 a.m. Saturday