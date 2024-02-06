Exhibition in Atlanta explores African design as agent of change

ATLANTA -- A new exhibition opening in Atlanta encourages visitors to abandon their preconceived notions about Africa and explore the creative efforts of people using design to bring about change on the vast continent.

"Making Africa: A Continent of Contemporary Design" opens Saturday at Atlanta's High Museum of Art. It defines design broadly and delves into the continent's diversity and vibrancy through more than 200 works by more than 120 artists from 22 countries.

Too often people associate Africa with problems such as hunger or corruption, but the exhibition seeks to broaden the view by focusing on people who use design to provide solutions, High Museum curator of African art Carol Thompson said.

"I want people to see Africa in a new way and appreciate the creativity of artists on the continent, past and present," she said, adding that "the exhibition doesn't deny that there are challenges on the continent but rather addresses those problems head on."

Immediately upon entering is a display of Kenyan artist Cyrus Kabiru's "C-Stunners," a collection of wearable eyeglass sculptures crafted from everyday objects -- wires, screws, shoe-polish tins. The pieces are not corrective eyeglasses in the literal sense but are meant to help "correct" the perception of Africa, Thompson said.

A chair made from weapons is shown Wednesday at the High Museum of Art in Atlanta. John Bazemore ~ Associated Press

A collection of biting comic-style images mocks stereotypes and common perceptions. One by South African comic artist Anton Kannemeyer shows a white man in a Superman outfit, with "SR" emblazoned on his chest, handing a sack of money to a black African boy who's saying "Thanks, Super Rich Man!"